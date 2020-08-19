Maysville cinema to reopen Friday

Those in the Maysville area wanting a movie-going experience have to wait no longer, as Lucas Cinema 4 has announced plans to reopen.

Brent Porter, manager of the theater, said movies will begin playing once again on Friday, Aug. 21.

“We will be open 3-8 on Saturday and Sunday and have a 7 p.m. set Monday through Friday,” Porter said.

The movies that will kick off the reopening include Inception, Jurassic Park, Trolls World Tour and Unhinged.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting lucasciemas.com.

Porter said extra safety precautions will be taken including assigned seating, mandatory masks while not seated in the theater, electrostatic sanitation spraying and temperature checks.

In addition to the reopening of the theater, another event will be held on Aug. 30 to provide entertainment to the area.

The Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission will host The Amazing Drive-Thru Circus on Sunday, Aug. 30 from 2-5 p.m. The event will be held at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club.

“Stay in your car, drive thru and enjoy the show,” the commission said.

While the movie theater is reopening, other entertainment is shutting down for the year.

It was recently announced that the Maysville Pig Out, which is typically held in September, has been canceled for 2020.

“We have discussed this at length and looked at all of the requirements for hosting such an event, but with the current state of our country and guidelines it is just not going to be possible to have this event in a safe manner. We are devastated, but we will move on with plans for making Pig Out 2021 ￼￼the best one yet,” a post said on the Pig Out Maysville Facebook page.