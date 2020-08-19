Day 12: Old Washington’s Stowe House

The Harriet Beecher Stowe house in Old Washington is an early antebellum home where Stowe, the author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin visited and witnessed a slave auction in 1833.

This brick Georgian townhouse is distinguished by a handsome Georgian frontispiece and an elegant curved interior stairway, according to information on washingtonky.com. The form, character and exterior original brick portion are stylistically Georgian and the interior Federal. The museum has the original woodworking, mantels, doors, floors and chair railings.

The lot was purchased in l789 by Robert Rankin who sold it to Eli Metcalfe for 10 pounds of Kentucky currency. Eli was the older brother of Kentucky Governor Thomas “Stonehammer” Metcalfe. Eli sold it to Francis Taylor who then sold the house to Marshall Key in 1815. Marshall Key was a nephew of Chief Justice John Marshall, whose brother Thomas built the house in Washington, known as Federal Hill in 1800.

Before her marriage to Mr. Stowe, Harriet Beecher was a young teacher in Cincinnati, where her father, Dr. Lyman Beecher, was president of Lane Theological Seminary where Harriet taught for a number of years. Colonel Marshall Key of Washington married Harriet Selman of Cincinnati. When their daughter, Elizabeth Marshall Key, was old enough she was sent to this school where Miss Beecher was her teacher. In 1833 Miss Beecher, at the age of 22, was visiting her pupil, Miss Key, in the Marshall Key home. To entertain her one day Mr. Key took her to the courthouse lawn to see the slaves being sold on the block. She was much distressed and this vivid scene so impressed Harriet Beecher that she never forgot it, and 20-odd year later she wrote her book, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

The novel became a best seller in 1852 and created a wave of anti-slavery feeling. Once President Lincoln met the author and remarked, “So this is the little lady who started the big war.”

The city, which now owns the property, is currently considering selling the house.