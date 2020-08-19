State Senate Majority asking KHSAA to leave decision to school districts

In a bit of an impromptu meeting that came with quick notice, the State Senate Majority leadership committee will be sending a letter to the KHSAA, asking them to leave the decision on fall sports up to local school districts.
This meeting comes on the eve of the next KHSAA Board of Control meeting scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Recently, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recommended schools should now wait to resume in-person classes until September 28. Some school districts have followed the recommendation while others are still continuing to go as scheduled.
The Democratic governor had recommended in late July that schools postpone in-person instruction until at least the third week of August.
The Senate Majority believes school districts should also decide whether fans can attend high school games.
Thursday’s Board of Control meeting will be another pivotal one for fall sports that include football, volleyball, soccer, cross country and field hockey. The golf season started July 31 and has gone on as scheduled nearly three weeks into the season.
Some options swirling around for the other fall sports include leaving everything as is, starting practice on August 24 with first competition to come September 7 for volleyball, soccer, cross country and field hockey and the first football games to take place September 11.
Another option floating is to delay contests three more weeks, first practices coming September 7 with first competition to be played September 28 and the first football games coming on October 2 with a six-week regular season likely. This option would line up with Beshear’s recommendation of no in-person classes until September 28.
An option that seems unlikely but could be presented would be to push fall sports to spring. Start February 15 for football, play in March & April. Baseball would start April 15 with games in May and June.
Thursday will either be one step closer to fall high school sports in Kentucky beginning or another step away from them beginning.
Many will be tuned in.