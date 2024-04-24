If you haven’t tried sorrel yet, look no further than your own backyard. Still not sure what you are looking for? Try bringing it up in conversation with neighbors or friends. Recent conversations have surprised me, as more folks than to be expected look forward to the leafy green returning each year to their gardens.

Still wondering what you do with it? Well, what makes this leafy green so unique is it is a hybrid herb and vegetable. It looks like lettuce, but it tastes like the lemonade in a leaf. That tartness comes from oxalic acid, the same stuff in rhubarb. But sorrel does indeed make a cool salad green. The zesty leaf can be sliced, torn, pureed, cooked, baked, or just bitten into. I love to put it in sandwiches, as an accent in salads, in sorrel soup, quiche, and a variety of sauces.

Older sorrel leaves have a higher oxalic acid content, so they will be better for cooking than eating raw. Sorrel also has a very high vitamin C content, which was a reason it was used as a preventative measure for scurvy.

With a distinctly tangy flavor and reputation as a nutritional powerhouse, sorrel has been used as a culinary and medicinal staple across the world for centuries. Also known by a spinach dock, narrow-leaf dock, and the Latin Rumex Acetosa, sorrel’s culinary history can be traced back to the Middle Ages and beyond.

In ancient Europe, this leafy spinach-like herb was used to add a sour tang to dishes. Sorrel was used prior to the arrival of citrus to that area of the world. Once citrus fruits gained popularity, sorrel was almost forgotten about. However, the past few decades have been making up for lost time. And rightfully so.

Today I have included two of my favorite sorrel recipes. But don’t let a recipe stop you, try adding these classic leaves to anything, and I mean anything. Have fun and experiment with your palate. After all, isn’t that what it’s all about?

Good luck and enjoy.

Sorrel Tips:

Choose bright and crisp leaves.

Wash and refrigerate immediately after picking unless used immediately.

Store in the refrigerator for no more than 3-4 days.

You won’t find this sensational herb at the grocery very often. My guess is to check the farmers market or ask any friends with garden herbs.

Sorrel and Hazelnut Pesto

Delicious on hot pasta, cold pasta salads, sandwiches, fish or poultry.

¾ cup hazelnuts, toasted

3 cloves garlic

2 cups sorrel leaves

¾ cup Extra Virgin Olive oil

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 ½ cups Parmesan, grated

1 tsp Kosher salt

Using any sort of food processor, fill with nuts, salt, lemon juice and garlic.

Add oil and sorrel slowly in 2-3 batches. Process until uniform and smooth. Stir in lemon zest and parmesan.

Add extra oil if you would like, or salt and pepper to taste.

Classic Creamy Sorrel Sauce

The ultimate classic is salmon with sorrel sauce, but sorrel sauce is wonderful with any white fish, turkey, chicken and egg dishes.

⅔ cup heavy cream

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

¼ or more sorrel leaves, stems removed

2 Tbsp vermouth

1 Tbsp chicken or vegetable stock

Salt & pepper to taste

Wash sorrel and remove stems. Chiffonade the sorrel by curling up a few leaves at a time and slicing them very thin. This is the same technique you would use to cut basil leaves. Pour heavy cream in a small pot and bring it to a simmer. This will prevent it from curdling when it hits all that acidic sorrel.

In another medium pot, heat the butter over medium heat and add sorrel. Stirring often, cooking the sorrel slowly until it melts. The sorrel will cook down a lot and turn dark green. Once this has been achieved, stir in cream and bring the sauce to a bare simmer. If you don’t turn it down it will over cook.

The sauce will be very thick. Add the vermouth & stock to thin it out. You can always add another tablespoon if you want the sauce even thinner. Add salt and white pepper to taste and serve. Best eaten fresh.

The recipe and photo used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from the inspiring garden of her dear friend Wendy Koch.