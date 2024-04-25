Current 10th region scoring leader Blake Reed has committed to the Danville Area Community College to further his education and continue his basketball career.

Reed began his varsity career at Bracken County, seeing his first varsity games as an eighth grader. That year, Reed scored 676 points, averaging 22.5 per game and was one of the team’s most accurate shooters. With 224 free throws, 70 threes, and 114 total rebounds, Reed was one of the Polar Bears’ strongest as an eighth grader, and only continued to improve.

As a freshman in the 2020-21 season, Reed continued to lead the Polar Bears offensively, scoring 618 total points, averaging 22.9 points per game. That year he ended the season with a 43.9% field goal average, the third highest on the team. He also had a 35.2% three-point average, and a 74.4% free throw average.

Coming into his sophomore year, Reed once again led the Polar Bears in scoring, scoring 968 points and averaging 28.5 per game at the end of the 2021-22 season. 123 of his 317 total field goals made that year were from behind the three-point line, ending the season with a 37.8% three-point average. He was also the team’s most accurate from the free throw line that season, making 211 of 277 attempted for a 76.2% average.

In the 2022-23 season, his last year as a Polar Bear, Reed scored 857 more points for Bracken County, with a 28.6 points per game average. That year, he ended the season making 292 of 582 attempted field goals, for a 50.2% field goal percentage. 109 of his total made field goals were from behind the three point line, for a 40.2% three point percentage. He also had one of the teams’ highest free throw percentages, at 77.4%.

Coming into the 2023-24 season, Reed had since transferred to Mason County, where he added 265 more points to his career, sending his total number of points scored over the previous 10th region scoring leader, Tollesboro’s Chris Harrison, a record which stood since 1991.

Reed ended his high school career with 3,746 points, counting his seventh-grade year at Augusta. His record sits 204 points ahead of Harrison’s and will likely be a long standing record within the 10th region.

Having signed to Danville Area Community College, Reed is excited to continue his basketball career at the collegiate level, playing for the Danville Jaguars. One of the 10th region’s strongest offensive players, with a storied high school and middle school career, Reed will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the Jaguars offense come the 2024-25 season.