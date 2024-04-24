The Maysville Rotary Club will be hosting their seventh annual Two Bridge Run this coming Saturday.

The races will begin Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. with participants competing in the 10 mile race clearing the starting line first, and 5K participants taking off immediately after.

“We’ve had tremendous support, we’re really fortunate and consider ourselves really blessed that folks have stuck with us. We had to cancel the race one year because the bridge was closed, we had to cancel one year because of COVID, we’ve had to move on the calendar a couple different times and yet folks continue to come out and support us and we are incredibly appreciative of that. Over sixty percent of our participants this year have ran with us in the past, and that tells us we’re putting on a really solid event and something that people want to be a part of.” said race organizer Jeremy Faulkner in an interview with WFTM sports director Travis Scaggs.

The Maysville Rotary Club recently completed their last T-shirt order leading up to the event, with the intention of each participant receiving a race shirt after the completion of the race.

“We haven’t ran out of shirts any previous year, we do a pretty good job of letting the data tell us what we need to project and how long we need to be on each size shirt. If you go ahead and sign up now we should be able to take care of you in terms of medals and race shirts. But the sooner you sign up the more likely you are to do those things. If you signed up before April first you are guaranteed to get a medal if you finish the ten mile and you’re guaranteed a shirt. After that it’s not guaranteed, but we’ve done a pretty good job of projecting in the past so we think we’re gonna be able to take care of everyone.” Faulkner said.

Medals will be awarded to the first, second and third place participants in each age group, as well as the overall winners in both the male and female categories.

The official route map for both races can be found on runsignup.com.

“The course will be the same as it was in 22 and 21, if you’re running the 10 miler, you’ll head east on second street and make a loop, turn around by Em’s Eatery, and head back towards the start/ finish line and then you’ll embark on your race bridge loop.” said Faulkner, “The 5K starts the opposite direction, you head west down McDonald Parkway, come up Wall Street, then you’ll head east on Third Street crossing the Simon Kenton Bridge and doing a similar rectangle pattern in the Aberdeen River Park.”

Proceeds from both races will be going directly back into the Maysville community from the Maysville Rotary Club. Everyone is invited to come out and participate in the races, either as a competitor, volunteer or spectator.

“The Rotary Club’s motto is service above self. Every dollar we bring in we reinvest it into the community. There’s not any of us that are making a profit off of this, everybody who is involved is 100% a volunteer.” said Faulkner.

To register for either the 10 miler, or the 5k race, visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Maysville/TwoBridgeRun or visit the Two Bridge Run Facebook page. Registration for the 10 mile race is $75, and $40 for the 5K run/ walk. Registration will remain open until midnight, Friday, April 26.