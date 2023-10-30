October 23, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Alieha Bandalan, 25, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference November 27.

Jack L. II Boone, 52, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference December 6.

William Brashears, 31, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

William A. Brashears, 31, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jeffrey Madden, 53, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference November 20.

Linda M. Powell, 45, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, booster seat violations, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference December 11.

Linda Marie Powell, 38, no operators/moped license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, pretrial conference December 11.

Jonatan Gabriel Salazar Gonzales, 35, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference December 13.