At 7:45 a.m., Mason County High School students silently walked onto the practice football field.

The morning sun was just rising over the horizon as each student took a place within a large circle that was forming. In the center of the circle, stood some staff, friends and family members of Coltin Claypoole. Others carried balloons that they quietly passed out to the ones in the circle.

“It’s an us thing, for sure,” MCHS Wrestling Coach Corey Arthur said to the quiet crowd.

He slowly paced back and forth to each side of the circle so everyone could hear him speak.

“This was fitting to do for his birthday today. I know a lot of you guys hurt. You still love him and miss him. Look around this big old circle. You’ve got one another. Make sure you’re always there for one another. He’s kind of here with you guys now,” he said.

After a moment of silence, a flurry of blue and white balloons drifted into the sky, just as the morning sun beamed down onto the field.

The balloons were a “happy birthday” message to Claypoole, the 17-year-old who was killed in a car accident in August.

Claypoole would have been 18-years-old.

The balloon release was planned by students with the MCHS Smile Club in order to honor him on the morning of his birthday, which also coincided with a football game.

Ava Thompson, Arianna Wright and Anna Current were three of the Smile Club members involved with the planning. They said they wanted to honor Claypoole’s memory.

“Today is (Claypoole’s) birthday,” Thompson said. “We wanted to honor and remember him; not just on the football field, but in our school. He is in everyone’s hearts. We didn’t want to just sit around and talk about him. We wanted to do something to show that we know he’s always flying high.”

Wright expressed similar sentiments about the morning.

“We wanted to celebrate his life and let his family know that the students haven’t forgotten about him. He is still with us,” Wright said.

Current said she was happy to see such a large turnout to honor Claypoole.

“I think it was incredible to see how people came together this morning,” she said.

Claypoole’s sister, Stephanie Bryant, who was in attendance for the balloon release was overwhelmed by the love and support for the MCHS students.

“I want to thank everyone for everything they do for his memory,” she said. “Every day, he is missed.”