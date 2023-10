October 23, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Victor Paco Reyes Franco, 23, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference November 1.

Victor Paco Reyes Franco, 23, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference November 1.

Cole Anthony May, 23, careless driving, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference November 20.