MOREHEAD — “Inscape,” Morehead State University’s juried literary and visual art journal, accepts submissions in three categories.

Competition categories include best cover design, visual art, and writing for the interior of the publication.

The deadline to submit work is Jan. 26, 2024.

Prizes are awarded in both visual art competitions, with a first-place prize of $100 for the selected cover design.

There is a $100 award for the best artwork submitted for the interior of the publication, with second, third, and honorable mention prizes of $75, $50, and $25, respectively. You must be an MSU student to enter the visual art competitions.

Students may submit poetry, fiction, or creative nonfiction for inclusion in the interior of the publication. Prizes of $100 for first place will be awarded in the poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction categories.

You must be an MSU student to win a literary prize, but submissions for inclusion in the magazine are also open to non-students.

Inscape is an annual MSU publication with a long history of cutting-edge visual and literary art. The first issue was published in 1957.

Media and genres of work range from prose, poetry, short stories, long narrative, nonfiction, and creative essays to photography, printmaking, painting, design, drawing, illustration, digital art, mixed media, pottery, and sculpture.

The Departments of English & Modern Languages and Communication, Media, Art and Design coordinate the publication.

Additional information and the complete list of competition guidelines are available at www.moreheadstate.edu/inscape.