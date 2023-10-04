The Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual State of the Community event on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

This event features speakers Judge Executive Owen McNeill and Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill, who will provide community progress and development updates.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Time: 11:30 a.m. Networking lunch, 12:15 p.m. Speakers, 1 p.m. Conclusion.

Location: Second-floor community room at Comprehend, Inc, 611 Forest Ave, Maysville.

Registration required at www.maysvillechamber.com.

The Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce encourages all community members, local businesses, and organizations to attend this engaging event. Learn about the progress and opportunities in our community and connect with fellow business leaders.

For more information, please contact Kaci Compton, Executive Director of the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce, at [email protected] or 606-564-5534.

Founded in 1961, the award-winning Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is Mason County’s largest and longest-standing business organization, supporting nearly 250 local businesses, organizations, and individuals through education, advocacy, and leadership.

For more information or to join the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.maysvillechamber.com or contact Kaci at 606-564-5534.