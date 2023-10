MAY’S LICK — Representatives of the school in May’s Lick will hold two fundraisers on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The first fundraiser will be a yard-sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the school.

The second fundraiser will be a fish-fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A sandwich and drink will cost $8 and a meal will cost $10.

All proceeds for both fundraisers will go to the school’s fund.

Come out and support the restoration of our historic school.