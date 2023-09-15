MOREHEAD — Students from Morehead State’s Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics are seeing their work on a service-learning project pay off with the launch of the Music on the Green concert series at the Hazel Green Academy.

The Craft Academy students on the HGA Leadership Team have been working on restoring HGA’s campus in Wolfe County for the past two years. Their goal is to transform the campus into a vibrant educational outreach and community center while preserving its cultural significance and history.

Music on the Green is a community engagement initiative held on the HGA campus. The event will be held every Thursday from Sept. 14 to Nov. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The concerts and restoration project aim to attract tourism and raise funds to breathe new life into the community. The restored auditorium will be a venue for musicians, open mic nights, food trucks, concessions, and outdoor field day activities.

Admission to the event is free, but donations are welcome.

“Music on the Green not only seeks to entertain and engage attendees but also to preserve and revive the historical significance of HGA and its surroundings,” wrote Dr. Rachel Rogers, visiting assistant professor of research/QEP at the Craft Academy. “The talented musicians who grace the stage will help drive momentum toward rebuilding this once-vibrant community. By showcasing the area’s unique cultural heritage and offering a memorable experience to visitors, Music on the Green hopes to attract the attention and support necessary to restore Hazel Green’s former glory.”

Founded in 1880, the HGA was a residential academy where students learned about STEM, art, history, and religion.

At its peak, the academy was accredited by the Kentucky Board of Education and focused on science and mathematics, like the Craft Academy. The HGA closed in 1983, and the remaining buildings have fallen into disrepair.

The Craft Academy project aims to restore the buildings to create a community educational outreach center.

To learn more about the HGA restoration project, contact Rogers at [email protected] or 606-783-2891.

The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics is a residential academy for academically exceptionally gifted high school juniors and seniors.

The Craft Academy provides students with a postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior high school years by enrolling in college courses.

To learn more about the Craft Academy, email [email protected] or call 606-783-2093.

Follow progress on the project by following HGA on social media: Instagram: hazel_green_academy, Twitter: HazelGreenAcad, Facebook: Hazel Green Academy Revitalization Project.