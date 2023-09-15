ABERDEEN, Ohio — The Brown County Sheriff’s Department took two into custody on Wednesday, Sept.13 after receiving information that they had firearms.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, it states “On Sept. 13, 2023, two juveniles ran away from their residences in Brown County.”

It continues on to say “There was information that they were in possession of a firearm and rumors that there was a threat against Brown County schools.”

The two juveniles were found and put in custody and the Sheriff’s Department was able to conclude that there was in fact no threat to any school from the two individuals from what they were able to determine.

The Sheriff’s Department stated “Both juveniles have been located and taken into custody without incident. There has been no evidence that threats were ever made by either of the juveniles.”

Along with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, there were multiple other agencies that assisted in the investigation that took place.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department stated “We would like to thank the Brown County Communications Center, Adams County Communications Center, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Police Department, Aberdeen Police Department and Brown County School districts for all of their assistance with this investigation.

After investigating and taking the two juveniles into custody the Sheriff’s Department extended the message that “The Brown County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats seriously and will continue to investigate these incidents.”