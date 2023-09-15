MOREHEAD — Morehead State University art faculty will exhibit at the ArtPrize in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The international art competition and exhibition chose MSU Professors of Art Gary Mesa-Gaido and Lisa Mesa-Gaido to display their work in the Grand Rapids Community College Art Gallery.

They will show their work during the ArtPrize competition from Sept. 14 through Oct. 1.

ArtPrize is an independent art competition that highlights and celebrates international artists across all mediums and displays art in various locations around the city.

Gary will exhibit a digital animation, “String Theory Series Part 2.” His vision statement describes the eight-and-a-half-minute digital animation with audio attempts to provide a visual representation of the quantum physics concept of String Theory.

“I am inspired to visualize this theory, not literally, but through invention and experimentation,” he said. “I use trial and error techniques as well as variations on themes with digital tools to create purely digital images, and through built-in algorithms, edit, manipulate, and process those images to create snapshots of the conceptual representation of the theory.”

Gary previously exhibited work during the 2022 ArtPrize competition and art showcase and was the Juried Awards Digital Winner for his entry “Deviations of a Gothic Arch Part 2.” This honor included a $10,000 prize.

Lisa will exhibit her installation, “Pandemic Clouds,” which was made possible with help from the Kentucky Arts Council. The installation was created with textiles from countries worldwide, speaking to the global reach of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These make connections between the fear of a virus made up of particles, too small to be seen, with the joy of an expansive skyscape – the outdoors being a way to escape our protective enclosures while safely engaging with others at a distance,” Lisa said in her artist statement.

Gary Mesa-Gaido can be reached at g.mesaga@moreheadstate.edu or 606-783-5157.

Lisa Mesa-Gaido can be reached at e.mesagaido@moreheadstate.edu or 606-783-2763.

For more information about programs in Art and Design and the Golding-Yang Art Gallery, please email arde@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2766.