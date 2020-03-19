March 18, 2020
Mason County District Court
March 2, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
William Roger Boling, 32, no or expired registration plates, failure to register tansfer of motor vehicle, failure to maintain insuance, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Stephanie A. Browning, 38, no or expired registraton plates, failu reo maintain insurance, dismissed with proof.
Chris G. Chambers, 48, public intoxication on a controlled substance, failed to appear, issue bench warant, $250 cahs bond.
Jamey Lamont Dudley, 47, speeding 5 ,ph over limit, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Gregory Fletcher, 32, failure to wear seat belt, no operators license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, faield to appear, notify DOT.
Elizabeth Louise Gibbs, 50, speeding 15 mph over limit, failure to maintain ionsurance, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Nicholas Shane Doulgas Gibson, 17, speeding 26 mph over limit, $50 and costs.
Rachel Marie Ginn, 34, no or expired registration plates, failed to appear, issue summons for March 18.
Tonya K. Hadden, 37, theft by unlawfult aking shoplifting, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conferencne March 23.
Anthony M. Herald, 27, operating on a suspended or revoked license, amended to no license inpossession, $50.
Kimberly C. Irwin, 53, third-degree criminal trespassing, $100 and costs.
Terry Eugene King Jr., 24, possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Anastasha R. Lewis, 33, third-degree assault on corrections officer, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 9.
Brittany Mathews, 24, speeding 26 m,ph or greater over limit, amended to 14 mph over, $28 and csots.
Montiya T. Morton, 23, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registraiton receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Robert N. Robinson, 22, attempt possession of marijuana, public intoxication on a controlled substance, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Robert Nathaniel Robinson, 22, third-degree criminal mischief, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
William Robert Scaggs, 73, DUI, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 8.
Michael Elwood Simms, third-degree criminal trespassing, $25.
Jeffrey S. Smalley, flagrant non support, waived to grand jury.
Jeffrey Shane Smalley, operating vehicle with expired oeprators license, no or expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, no guilty plea entered, pretial conference April 6.
Anthony P. Wagers, 46, no or expired registration plates, dismissed; failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea entered, pretrial onferencne April 6.
David Ray Wood, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, not guilty plea netered, prereial conference April 8.
Dakota T. Henderson, 26, failure to maintain insurance, DUI, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 23.
Dakota T. Henderson, 26, failure to wear seat belt, $25.
Dakota Trey Henderson, 26, failure to wear seat belt, $25.
Tiffany Cole, 27, endangering the welfare of a minor, fourth-degree assaulty, pretrial conferencne March 16.
David Lee Daulton, 36, operating on a suspended or revoked license, 30 days, serve 2. credit for time served; leaving the scene of an accident, dismissed; second-degree wanton endangerment; second-degree wanton endangerment, dismissed; second-degree wanton endangerment, dismissed; unauthorized us eof a motor vehicle, dismissed.
Dalynn L. Dickey, 22, no operators license, dismissed.
Cassie Goodwin, 42, second-degree criminal mischeif, pretrial conference March 16.
Makayla Sha’Lynn Highfield, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, attempted public intoxicaton on a controlled substance, pretrial conference March 16.
Woodie Insko, 57, local city ordinance, pretrial conference March 16.
Maximusbry Bry Meadows, 18, trafficking in a marijuana, amended, 180 days conditionally discharged, costs; failure to produce insruance, dismissed; [ossession of handgun by minor, dismissed.
Jason W. Pollitt, 36, fourth-degree assault, endangering the wlefare of a minor, pretrial conference March 16.
Paul R. Rodgers, 52, failure to maintain insurance, summons for March 18.
Daniel L. Rowe, 24, one headlight, failure to maintain insruance, failed to appear, issue summmons for March 23.
Charles C. Clouse, 37, second-degee fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree third or greater offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container, bound to grand jury.
Hannah R. Combs, 31, fourth-degree assaulty, 180 days, serve 60, credit for time served.
DeJuan Allen Dugan, 23, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 23.
JohnW. Hesler, 35, failure to wear seat belt, $25; giving officer false identifying information, 30 days conditinally discharged; operating on a suspended or revoked license, 90 days, serve 14.
Larry Wayner Hesler Jr., 38, second-degree hindering prosection or apprehension; first-degree first offiense possession of a controleed substance cocaine, possessioin of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, firs-degree wanton endangerment, not guilty plea entered, prerial conference April 1.
Chelsea M. Johnson, 27, first-degree second offense possesion of a controlled substance methamphetamine, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescri[tion not in original container, not guilty plea enterd, pretrial conferencne March 9.
Hollie S. Neal, 46, theft by deception cold checks, 90 days, serve 30.
Charles David Pribble, 35, trafficking on a controlled substance first offense heroin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled subsatnce first offense heroin, bound to grand jury.
David Charles Pribble, 35, public intoxication on a controlled substance, third-degree terroristic thrreatening, pretrial conferencne March 9.
April Dawn Smith, 31, convicted felon in possession of a firewarm 16 counts, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 9.
Thomas P. Stanton, 46, DUI first offense, DUI third offense, resisting arrest, pretrial conference March 4.
Thomas P. Stanton, 46, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference March 4.
Thomas Paul Stanton, 46, drving on DUI suspended license, rear license not illuminated, failure to maintain insurance, pretial conference March 4.
Stephen A. Teegarden, 33, possession of marijuana, 30 days conditionally discharged; buy or possess drug paraphernalia, 30 days conditionally discharged concurrent.
Christopher S. Toller, 34, second-degree criminal trespass, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 9.
Christopher Shane Toller, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 9.
Christopher Shane Toller, speeding 19 mph over limit, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 9.
Christopher Shane Toller, 34, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 9.
Arista M. Truesdell, 36, speeding 19 mph over limit, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to notify address change to DOT, failure to produce isnruance card, no or expired registration receipt, DUI first offense, DUI fourth or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana, pretrial conferencne March 4.
Angela W. Workman, 57, driving on a DUI suspended license, DUI second offense, DUI foruth offense, pretrial hearing March 23.
March 4, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Nathan Bellew, 40, fourth-degree assault, 180 days conditinoally discharged.
Nathan Bellew, 40, indecent exposure, 69 days conditionally discharged.
Nathan Bellew, 40, public intoxication on a controlled substance, 30 days conditionally dsicharged; second-degree disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Nathan Thomas Bellew, 40, failure to wear seat belt, dismissed.
Nathan Thomas Bellew, 40, local city ordinance, $25.
William Roger Boling, 32, no or expired registration plates, $25; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, dismissed; failure to maintain insruance, $500, $400 discharged, costs.
Darry W. Burton, 42, fourth-degree assault, not guilty plea netered, pretrial conference April 10.
Darry W. BUrton, 42, second-degree attempted disorderly condcut, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 1.
Trevor A. Collins, 22, DUI first offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guideleines; improper parking firelane/block traveled portion of highway, dismissed.
Daniel Joe Hollland, 35, no or expired teistration plates, $25; failure to maintain insurance secodn offense or greater, $2,000, $1,000 suspended, costs.
Jacob Benjamin Horsley, 27, DUI first offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines.
Christian Allen Staggs, 21, driving on a DUI syuspendedlicense, improper display of registration plaes, rear license not illuminated, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 6.
Jeffrey L. Allison, 52, fourth-degree assault, pretrial conference April 13.
Daniel Cooper, 27, second-degree disorderly conduct, 90 days conditionally discharged.
Daniel S. Cooper, 27, theft by unlawful takink under $500, 30 days conditinoally discharged.
Larry Dodge, 59, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference April 13.
William R. Gifford, 40, DUI second offense, driving on a DUI suspended license first offense, controlled substance not in original container, pretrial conference March 11.
Willial R. Gifford, 40, failure to wear seat belt, operating on a suspended or revoked license, pretrial conference March 11.
Kimberly P. Halstead, 58, DUI first offense, DUI third offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines; possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, dismissed.
Kyle Davis Hamilton, 28, theft by unlawful taking under $500, 30 days conditioinally discharged.
Michael Edward Jolly, 46, DUI first offense,possession of marijuana, pretrial conference March 16.
Kiatlyn Marie Moore, 27, DUI first offense, hearing April 6.
Donnie C. Napier, 79, theft by deception, 30 days conditinally dsicharged.
Myrtle Alice Noel, 23, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference April 6.
Charlie T. Poe, 68, DUI first offense, pretrial conference April 8.
Terrie Ann Romano, 61, no or expired registration plates, failue to maintain insurance, DUI first offense, pretrial conference April 8.
Ryan Rose, 35, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, pretrial conference March 16.
Kayla D. Sowers, 20, fourth-degree assault, 180 days conditionally discharged; fourth-degree assault, 180 days conditionally discharged.
Brandon K. Walker, 31, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, DUI fourth offense, pretrial conference March 16.
Brandon K. Walker, 31, DUI third offense, reckless driving, failure to produce insruance card, pretrial conference March 16.
Detroy Cooper, 31, receivign stolen property under $10,000, bound to grand jury.
David M. Elliott, 30, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, 90 days conditinally dsicharged.
Billy J. Littleton, 39, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registrtation receipt, failure to maintain insurance, improper display of registration plates, pretrial conference March 11.
Billy J. Littleton, 39, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 11.
Billy Joe Littleton, 39, third-dgree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, prerial conference March 11.
Billy Joe Littletong, 39, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, distributon of sexually explicit images no consent, first offense, pretriasl conference March 11.
Nathan Putney, 35, receiving stolen property uner $500, no operators lcinese, not guilty pela entered, pretrial conference March 11.
Nathan R. Putney, 35, first-degree fist offense possession of a controlled substance, recevign stolen propertyunder $500, public intoxication on a controlled susbtance, possession of burglary tools, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 11.
Mark Sanders, 42, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO three counts, 180 days, serve 90 concurrent on each count.
Mark Sanders, 42, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, 180 days, serve 90; public intoxication on a controlled substance, 90 days conditionally dsicharged.
Thomas P. Stanton, 46, DUI third offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines; resisting arrest, 30 days concurrent.
Thomas P. Stanton, 46, failure to maintain insurance, $500, $400 conditionally discharged.
Thomas Paul Stanton, 46, driving on DUI suspended license, 90 days, serve 14 days, balance conditionally dsicharged; rear license no iluuminated, dismissed; failure to maintain insurance, $2.000, $1,000 conditinally dsicharged.
Arista Truesdell, 36, giving officer false indentifying information, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, seonc-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container two counts, public intoxication on a controlled substance, , waived pretrial hearing.
Arista M. Turesdell, 36, speeding 19 mph over limit, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to notify address change to DOT, failure to produce isnfuance card, no or expired registration plates, DUI first offense, DUI fourth or greater offense, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference April 1.
Steven W. Tucker, 27, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, 90 days conditionally discharged.
Malcolm J. Walker, 22, violaton of Kentucky EPO/DVO, pretrial conference May 13.
Malcolm J. Walker, 22, violaton of Kentucky EPO/DVO, second-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference May 13.
Dorian S. Bevons, 29, DUI firs toffense, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failed to appear, issue bench warant, $2,220.39 cash bond.