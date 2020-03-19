</p>

March 19, 2020 Ledger Independent

Find another job

When volunteers join Fire and EMS, they’re supposed to respond when an emergency occurs. That’s not the case in Aberdeen. They very often don’t show up, leaving the people that needs them waiting on another department to take care of the emergency. The responders need to wake up or go find another job.

Saved my house

To the person that wrote in condemning the Aberdeen Fire Department, I’m not on the fire department, I’m an old man, I was on the fire department years ago. From what I remember, Aberdeen is a volunteer fire department. They don’t get paid for fighting fires, or I didn’t when I was on there. Whenever I called them, there were here Johnny-on-the-spot, as fast as they could get people rounded up to come. They’re the only reason my house was saved enough that I could afford to rebuild it. It was the Aberdeen Fire Department, and the Ripley Fire Department was both here fighting tooth-and-nail to save what I had. I didn’t have insurance enough to pay for it, and I would have had to declare bankruptcy had it burned completely down. I really appreciate these people and all the work they do.

Wrong to close schools

I think it was wrong to allow the schools to all be out because they say these kids are carriers. They’re not going to stay at home and be confined to the house. They’re going to be out running everywhere, and they’re just only going to spread the virus.

Thanks Beshear

I’d like to shout out a big thank you to Gov. Beshear and his staff for the excellent job he’s trying to do in containing this virus that we have now. He may not stop it, but he’s doing an excellent job trying to contain it and keep all of his Kentuckians healthy. Big shout out to the governor and his staff for doing an excellent job.