Ky. coronavirus update: 35 total cases and one death

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday morning announced Kentucky’s first death caused by the coronavirus: a 66-year-old man in Bourbon County.
Beshear had said Sunday one of the state’s 35 patients was in “pretty bad shape” and might not survive. He noted “multiple factors” led to the patient’s condition. As of Wednesday evening, Beshear said there are six confirmed cases from Harrison County, six in Fayette County, 11 in Jefferson County, two each in Montgomery, Clark and Bourbon counties, and one each in Lyon, Nelson, Kenton, Franklin and Warren counties. Beshear did not offer a county for one of the state’s 35 cases.
Two Fayette County cases that were added to the state’s tally late Saturday were related to an existing case.
Asked if community spread was occurring outside of Harrison County, Beshear said it was, and he again told the public to expect the number of confirmed cases in the state to rise. Jefferson County baby among new cases
Gov. Andy Beshear announced at his Wednesday evening press conference that an 8-month-old Jefferson County baby is among the new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky. The child is in good condition and being treated at home, according to the governor.
Beshear also reported eight additional new cases in Kentucky on Wednesday: an 88-year-old female in Bourbon County, a female in Jefferson County, a Franklin County person in their 60s, a 73-year-old male in Warren County and one individual each in Kenton, Fayette, Warren and Clark counties whose demographics weren’t provided. The governor did not provide a county for one of the nine total positive cases announced Wednesday.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced earlier Wednesday that his wife, Alexandra Gerassimides, tested positive for COVID-19. Kentucky Real ID Offices closed
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Wednesday announced the following offices are closed:
Kentucky Real ID offices
Circuit court clerk offices
Driver licensing regional field offices
KYTC One-Stop Shop
All KYTC district highway, administrative, maintenance and equipment offices
Other routes will run Saturday service schedules from Monday through Saturday and continue to run on the normal Sunday service on Sundays until further notice.
University of Louisville goes online for rest of semester
The University of Louisville announced Wednesday that it is extending online classes and instruction for the rest of the spring semester, which goes until April 28.
U of L is asking all students to move out of residence halls by March 29, and the university said it will work to accommodate students who have nowhere else to go.
U of L’s spring commencement ceremony is also postponed, with all spring graduates invited back to a December 2020 commencement ceremony.
The Kentucky Derby Festival, including Thunder Over Louisville, has been postponed.
Fischer announced that all events hosted or permitted by Metro Government must be postponed or cancelled through April 5, but he said Metro Council will continue to meet. Here’s the latest information on cases in Kentucky Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that most public-facing businesses that cannot comply with the CDC guidelines of less than 50 people congregating in one place must temporarily shut down by 5 p.m. Wednesday. This includes gyms, concert venues and movie theaters. Beshear on Monday ordered the state’s bars and restaurant dining rooms to close. Carryout and delivery food orders can be continued.
Beshear will close the state Capitol to nonessential personnel starting Tuesday morning to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Beshear asked childcare centers to develop plans for closure that they could enact within 72 hours. He asked Kentucky hospitals to cease all elective procedures by end-of-business Wednesday to allow for extra capacity to treat those with the disease.
Beshear on Sunday announced a first for the state: a man who tested positive and refused to self-quarantine. He said a Nelson County man left the University of Louisville hospital against medical advice. Beshear said on Monday the state “had to take steps to force a home isolation.”
Kentucky Beshear announced Friday that the state is recommending closing in-person activity and services at all Kentucky senior centers in response to the coronavirus.
State election officials took moves Friday to move polling locations out of senior facilities in Kentucky’s primary election in May.