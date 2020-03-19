Ripley reaches out to seniors

There are several options for families and children to receive free meals in the local area after the closure of schools to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Local school districts are providing free meals to children daily.

In Mason County, breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. each day.

The locations for meals include curbside pickup at Mason County High School, the Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department, May’s Lick Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Highland Christian Church, Dover Baptist Church, Mason County Public Library, Meadow Drive/Amo Peters Building and the Beechwood Center.

“Mason County Schools are serving anyone 18 years and younger,” Ross said. “All students/children must be present to receive a meal.”

In Augusta, breakfast and lunch will be provided daily with breakfast pickup from 9-10 a.m. and lunch pickup from noon to 1 p.m. at the cafeteria double doors. The backpack snack program will be available Wednesday, March 18 and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.

Sack lunches are be provided via a drive-thru line at Bracken County High School and Taylor Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Fleming County Schools Food and Nutrition Department will be providing lunch during the closure between March 16-21 and March 23-27. The pick up locations for meals will be Ewing Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary and Simons Middle School, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Anyone who may need to request a meal delivery, can call 606-845-5851 by 9 a.m. each morning. When calling, tell how many child meals you will need, what school zone you live in and what bus number the child is on.

In Robertson County, students are receiving meals via delivery from bus drivers who are out on their normal routes daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lewis County School District bus drivers are also delivering meals to students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Ohio, Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Schools will provide meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Higginsport Fire Department, RULH Elementary School and the Aberdeen Fire Department Community Center on March 18, March 23, March 25, March 30 and April 1.

The Manchester Local School District will be serving meals on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the Nathaniel Massie Park, Manchester UMC and Manchester High School and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Bentonville School parking lot and the Old Bus Stop in Rome. Parents are being asked to fill out a form with their name, the number of children ages 0 to 18 in the household and to choose a location for pickup.

Outside of the school districts, some organizations and businesses have stepped up to provide meals for children while schools are shut down.

The Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club in Maysville will be providing meals Monday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. for anyone 18 years or younger.

“Just pull up to the front doors,” a post on the club’s Facebook page said on Monday. “There will be other locations available as well as a van delivery. This will be a learn as we go, so be patient and understanding.”

CrossPoint Community Church is partnering with the Mason County School District to make sure children have dinner during the closure.

The dinners will be provided on Tuesday and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. at the main church campus on Kenton Station Road in Maysville.

Those who need meals can carryout or, if no transportation is available, call 888-612-2722 for delivery.

The Augusta Trinity UMC has partnered with the Augusta Independent School District to provide dinner on Monday and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for children. Call 859-415-5663 or 859-512-6660 for more information.

Syl Flores Jr., with Syleetos on Market Street in Maysville, said he will be providing meals for as long as the business can remain open.

“As long as the schools are closed, and we are open, we will make sure the kids have food,” he said. “I know that some kids rely on that meal from school. So, we will provide meals for children with no purchase necessary.”

Syleetos hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fazoli’s in Maysville will also be providing meals to children. There is a limit of four kids meals per order for carryout and drive-thru, but there is no purchase required to receive them.

The Mason County Food Bank will remain open. However, officials are implementing a park and wait procedure. Anyone who needs assistance must stay in their vehicle in a parking space. Volunteers will check paperwork and bring food to the vehicle.

The Lend a Helping Hand Food Bank in Lewis County will be open on Friday. However, everyone is asked to stay in their car and have their trunk cleared for groceries. Everyone is asked to not arrive before 9 a.m.

Heritage Square Apartments will also be serving lunch Monday through Friday to students during the school closures. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and is carryout only.

Meals are not the only thing being provided to the community right now.

A group called Bracken County Support appeared on Facebook over the weekend. It now has 700 members.

The group, which was started by Bracken County resident Jeanna Jefferson, is dedicated to connecting volunteers with those who need assistance.

“I was seeing posts on Facebook about needing help and how others could help,” she said. “I talked to my husband and we thought it would be a good place to connect people with others, so everything was in one place and could easily be found.”

Jefferson said anyone who needs assistance or is looking to help others can be posted in the group.

“If you need help getting groceries, medicine or childcare, it can be posted there,” she said. “People are probably going to need childcare options and I’ve seen people posting on their about helping out.”

The group can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/152420785935090/?fref=nf.

Kentucky Utilities Company officials said measures to assist residential customers who may be facing financial difficulties in the near-term due to impacts from COVID-19 have been initiated. The utilities, until May 1, will suspend disconnects for residential customers who may have difficulty paying their bill and waive new late fees incurred during this time.

“While we’ve historically taken similar measures during extreme weather conditions, we are in unprecedented times with this virus and we want to ensure that our residential customers, who may need some extra time to make payments, have the additional grace period,” said Eileen Saunders, vice president-Customer Services. “We are committed to working with our customers who may be having difficulty paying their energy bills and connecting them with available resources that can further assist them.”

Officials with Columbia Gas also said the utility will voluntarily suspend shutoffs for nonpayment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively immediately. The suspension will apply to residential, commercial and industrial customers and will remain in effect until further notice. In addition, Columbia Gas will offer its most flexible pay plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19 and will suspend late payment charges until May 1.

“The safety of our employees and customers is at the forefront of everything we do at Columbia Gas,” said Columbia Gas President Kimra Cole. “We are taking a proactive, coordinated approach to prevent, mitigate and respond to COVID-19.”

Fleming-Mason Energey also announced it will suspend disconnections and late fees in order to assist customers.

“As a cooperative, we have a responsibility to do what is in the best interest of all of our members. In an effort to help, Fleming-Mason Energy will be suspending disconnects and new late fees temporarily to help members who may be facing financial difficulties due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Bills and late notices will continue to be sent as usual. Fleming-Mason will continue, as always, to work with members experiencing financial difficulties. Please call 1.800.464.3144 with any questions or concerns, a representative with the company said.

For those in the coverage area, Spectrum Internet will be providing free access to services for K-12 students and college student households for 60 days.

Blessing box locations include the Maysville Rotary Park, Central United Methodist Church, Maysville YMCA, which also has a Pet Blessing Box, Washington UMC and the Minvera Baptist Church in Mason County.

There are also Blessing Boxes located at the Augusta Independent School and behind the Brooksville Christian Church in Bracken County.

