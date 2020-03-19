Ripley reaches out to seniors

RIPLEY, Ohio — The Village of Ripley has reached out to the seniors of the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

“As the impact of this global issue unfolds, we strive to help protect our customers and employees. If you or someone you know, 65 or older, are in need of help please reach out to the village,” a post to its Facebook page reads.

At the helm of this effort, Mayor Dallas Kratzer said he “felt like it necessary.” According to Kratzer, when a person calls, an officer will be dispatched to their location and they will evaluate the situation and reach out to the applicable organization that can offer the right assistance.

“We have a lot of elderly here and a lot of them live by themselves. They don’t have family, or anybody that can help them sometimes, and we just want to make everybody feel secure in their homes,” said Kratzer.

That’s what you need to do, stay inside, he said. Have limited contact with people.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this in our lifetime — you don’t know what to expect, and you just have to take it one day at a time,” he said.

Kratzer said they’ve also reached out to food banks.

“They’re gearing up to help people any way they can. You got St. Vincent de Paul, which will give assistance in a lot of areas that the food bank can’t give it,” said Kratzer.

“We just want to be there for our people,“ he said.

Affected persons are encouraged to call the office at 937-392-4377.

