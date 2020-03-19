Community pulls together amid COVID-19

AUGUSTA — Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox addressed Augusta Independent Schools Board of Education Thursday night regarding COVID-19.

Cox recommended that everyone “live their lives just like they would live them,” though people aged 60 and older, especially those with underlying health conditions, such as lung disease, need to take precautions.

“This is a virus that’s going to attack the lungs first and foremost. It’s going to create pneumonia pretty fast. The older you are, the worse it is. We heard the new statistics today, if you’re under 80, the stats are somewhere around 2 percent, maybe a little higher, if you’re 80 or above, there’s only a 20 percent survival rate once you get to that age. The younger you are, the better you are,” said Cox.

The older the individual, the more severe COVID-19 will be on the lungs. If a person already has a breathing issue, they can get sick pretty fast, he said.

According to Cox, the death rate for flu is 0.1 percent — depending on age, and averaging it out, the rate is somewhere around 3 percent for COVID-19.

On March 3, The World Health Organization said that globally, about 3.4 percent of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1 percent of infected.

While children can carry the virus, they don’t present the same sickness as they would with flu, said Cox.

“Nobody is really sure why that is. What they have figured out is that kids, just like adults, can carry the virus, be contagious. We can be contagious up to 14 days and feel great, but you’re exposed to it,” said Cox.

A person may think they are exposed, but test negative, only later to test positive — this is why the 14-day quarantine is so important, he said.

The virus is contracted through person-to-person contact, as well as surface contact, said Cox.

Referencing the case study presented in Gov. Beshear’s news conference, Cox said the more you can separate people from groups, the less likely there is to be a “spike” take place.

As of Thursday, two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kentucky. The state of Kentucky can now test for COVID-19, yielding a 12-hour result. For the CDC, it’s a 23-hour result, and private labs 3-5 days.

Cox said there has been a plan to react to this sitting on the shelf since 2008.

“It has to be updated every year. We are required by the state to have pandemic plans, we have all hazard plans, so these kinds of things other than us setting up the phone number, and those kinds of things, the plan is there, we know what we need to do, and we feel that we are as prepared as we can be with something like this,” said Cox.

One death will activate the plan.

“The plan includes all community partners. We had a meeting today, and we had 30 folks that were there today. Ms. McCane was there with us. What happens is, everybody will begin to take on the responsibility they would have. EMS has a protocol they’re going to do for transporting, the hospitals are going to kick in a particular plan they would have for a pandemic. What it does for us is, depending on the severity of it, would depend on if we’re going to cover shifts around the clock. So we would go into a different shift with our nurses,” said Cox.

Bracken County is considered a border county, so it’s a little different for Bracken, he said.

“That is Bracken, Robertson, Pendleton, Nicholas, Bourbon, they’re connected to where there’s positive cases. Now, that’s true for Jefferson and other counties now, but it opens up opportunities for us. There’s a lot of supplies that are short, so there’s an avenue to go through the health department for EMS and even the doctor’s office depending on what they’re needing. The state has a cache of backup, it’s not very large, but EMS is actually — we’ve been able to get them a small shipment this week so they aren’t running low,” said Cox. MOU’s are also in place.

Superintendent Lisa McCane made the recommendation, in the light of Gov. Beshear advising a minimum school closure of two weeks, that the school be closed Monday.

“The sooner we can get school shut down the better for all involved,” said McCane.

The board approved closure from March 16 to April 10. NTI, or non-traditional instruction days will be March 16 to April 3.

All activities and athletic events have been postponed, and there is to be no out-of-state travel, she said. Staff are to report as usual for the NTI days.

The last day of school will be May 15, with graduation the same night.

The meeting had some cheerful highlights despite the gravity of the situation. Principal Robin Kelsch was presented a plaque by the Board of Education and honored for his 17 years of service as a head basketball coach at Augusta High School. His years as an educator total 23. He recently celebrated his 48th birthday.

Elementary as well as high school students were also honored for their performances and achievements.

Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox addresses board about COVID-19. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_20200312_182026.jpg Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox addresses board about COVID-19. Ashley McCarty, The Ledger Independent Board of Education members. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_20200312_183803.jpg Board of Education members. Ashley McCarty, The Ledger Independent Principal Robin Kelsch receiving his award from the Board of Education. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_20200312_180928.jpg Principal Robin Kelsch receiving his award from the Board of Education. Ashley McCarty, The Ledger Independent Student Excellent Award recipient Aubree Ruf. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_augustaindependent.jpg Student Excellent Award recipient Aubree Ruf. Provided Student Excellent Award recipient Jonathan Rose. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_augustaindependent2.jpg Student Excellent Award recipient Jonathan Rose. Provided Second graders presented awards for IReady excellence. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_augustaindependent3.jpg Second graders presented awards for IReady excellence. Provided Student Excellent Award recipient Claire Elliot. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_augustaindependent4.jpg Student Excellent Award recipient Claire Elliot. Provided