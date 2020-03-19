RCS approved for NTI days

MOUNT OLIVET — The Robertson County School District recently applied, and was approved for, emergency non-traditional learning days to cover the days students will miss amid concerns over COVID-19.

The Kentucky Department of Education also announced recently that an application and waiver opportunity is available for schools who do not currently use the non-traditional instructional days.

NTI days allow schools to continue instruction on days school would normally be cancelled. Districts can use up to 10 days that count toward student attendance. Normally, a district would have to apply for NTI days 120 days before the beginning of the following school year.

However, districts can request a waiver for the 2019-2020 school year.

RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said RCS is the latest district to apply for the waiver. It is one of only three local school districts that do not typically utilize NTI days. The other districts are Bracken and Fleming Counties. All three have elected to use them to make up for the days schools will be closed amid COVID-19 concerns.

RCS had also previously applied for the use of NTI days during the 2020-21 school year.

The district will be closed until at least April 3. March 16-20 was already scheduled off as spring break.

Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross said the district will be closed March 16-27. During the closure, there will also be no sports or other activities in the district. Ross said the district will be using eight non-traditional learning days as March 19 and March 20 were already scheduled off.

Augusta Independent School will close from March 16 to April 10. March 16 to April 3 will be NTI days. April 6-10 is spring break for the district, according to AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane.

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick said the district will cancel classes between March 16 and March 27. March 16-20 will be teacher planning days. March 23-27 will be NTI days for students.

Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman said the district will close from March 16 through April 3.

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington said schools will be closed from March 16 to April 3.

St. Patrick School in Maysville will close from March 16 to March 27. The spring musical, however, will continue as planned.

St. Augustine School in Augusta will close March 16 through March 27.

Maysville Community and Technical College has also decided to transition to online only classes.

