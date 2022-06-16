Augusta’s first large-scale public art project will be dedicated on Monday.

The mural, painted by artist Wylie Caudill, adorns the side of a building on the corner of Main and Second streets in downtown Augusta. The building is owned by Shirley Mohrfield and the Sullivan family who, along with other project contributors, will be on hand for the 2 p.m. ceremony next door in Mohrfield Park on Main Street.

According to Augusta West Magistrate Craig Miller, who initiated the project in conjunction with the Augusta Art Guild, the site was decided upon a few months ago when the Mohrfield family offered the north side of their building along Main Street which currently houses Amy’s Blue Daisy flower shop.

Caudill of Lexington was contracted for the project by Miller.

The image contains some of the things that make Augusta unique.

“I think it’s unbelievable. Three quintessential images of Augusta – the mighty Ohio River, sunsets, and the ferry,” Miller said.

Miller said contributions help make the mural a reality.

“I’d like to thank the private contributors who donated $4,000 towards this project, the members of the Augusta Art Guild for their financial support and guidance, and most notably, Wylie Caudill for his inspiring vision, grit and determination, and ability to turn this building into a canvas for thousands to see for decades to come,” he said.