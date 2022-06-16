Its a busy day for downtown Maysville on Thursday as the Burning Caravan band kicks off the Downtown Summer Sounds concert series.

Enjoy some jazzy/bluesy/just plain great music and some Mexican fare from Loco Taco on Second Street Mall.

The concert starts at 6:30. It’s also late night Thursday for downtown shopping. Register all day to win a downtown gift. Also, longtime Cincinnati TV/media columnist John Kiesewetter tells Joe Nuxhall’s favorite stories from his six decades as a Cincinnati Reds player and beloved radio broadcaster in his new book, “Joe Nuxhall: The Old Lefthander & Me — My Conversations With Joe Nuxhall About The Reds, Baseball & Radio.”

Kiesewetter will be signing his book from 4-8 p.m., Thursday June 16, at Kenton Stories with Spirit in downtown Maysville.

The 300-page book is filled with Nuxy’s popular after-dinner stories (which he didn’t include in his 2004 biography); tales about his teammates and playing days; his 31-year partnership with Marty Brennaman; and the Reds stars he watched from the booth. “The Old Lefthander & Me” tells of the pranks Marty and Joe played on each other in the booth; their Kroger commercials; the many instances when their 31-year partnership could have ended prematurely; plus Joe’s pregame and postgame interviews and his pitching and hitting accomplishments.

“The Old Lefthander & Me” includes many comments and recollections from Marty Brennaman, who also wrote the foreword. Kiesewetter also interviewed Johnny Bench, George Foster, Tom Browning, Ron Oester, Jeff Brantley, Chris Welsh, Todd Benzinger, Doug Flynn; the late Jim O’Toole and Ed Bailey; sportswriter Hal McCoy; and Joe’s widow Donzetta, and sons Kim and Phil Nuxhall. Also in the lineup are stories from George Clooney (about his Reds tryouts), Pete Rose, Jonathan Winters, David Letterman, Lou Piniella, Marge Schott, Al Michaels, Red Barber and many others.

The book retails for $20. The author is donating $1 from each book sold to the Nuxhall Foundation, which operates the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in Fairfield, Ohio, for developmentally disabled people of all ages to play the game Joe Nuxhall loved, and which awards $28,000 in college scholarships annually.

Kiesewetter has reported on broadcasting for more than 35 years for the Cincinnati Enquirer (1985-2014) and Cincinnati Public Radio’s WVXU-FM and wvxu.org (since 2015). He grew up in Middletown, Ohio, where his favorite Reds player in the 1960s was fellow lefthander Joe Nuxhall. After graduating from Ohio University in 1975, he worked 40 years at the Enquirer as a news reporter, suburban news editor, Tempo section editor and TV columnist. John lives in Fairfield, Ohio,