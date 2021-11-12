Time to light up the holidays

November 12, 2021

Maysville-Mason County Tourism and The Ledger Independent are teaming up once again to encourage area residents to light up for the holidays and invite the community to dive by for a look-see.

“Grab your lights and tinsel and help deck Mason County’s halls,” Tourism Director Lacey Holleran said in announcing the Holiday Driving Lights Tour around the county.

The goal is to have residents decorate their houses with holiday lights and provide the lights and location information to the Tourism Department, which will then post directions to see the lights.

Simply fill out the free entry form, available online at www.maysville-online.com, at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville or on the Ledger Independent’s Facebook page, submit it and you will be set. To sweeten the pot, prizes will be awarded to the top three displays.

The deadline to enter is Dec 6 and judging will take place Dec 10.

Tourism will publish a Google Driving Map for all to enjoy on Tuesday, Dec 7.

Another partnership between Maysville Main Street and the Maysville Younger Woman’s Club is sponsoring a downtown window decorating contest.

Prizes and a plaque for the wining business and residence will be awarded with judging on Dec. 2 and winners announce don Dec. 3.

For more inform contact Brianna Musgrave at [email protected]

