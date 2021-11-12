Time to light up the holidays

When the Joint Planning Commission conducts a two-night public hearing next week on an ordinance governing solar energy systems in Mason County, Maysville Zoning Administrator George Larger said he will suggest commissioners adopt a list of proposed rules for the hearing.

The hearing is set for Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 18, from 5:30-8 btoh evenings at Maysville Community and Technical College’s Fields Auditorium.

Several companies have all proposed placing solar panel farms covering several thousand acres in the May’s Lick Area of Mason County. Deciding how land use by that industry will be regulated is in the hands of the Joint Planning Commission.

Larger presented what he called “a very rough draft” of a proposed ordinance, to the board in September. It was primarily modeled after the 2014 wind energy conversion systems ordinance adopted following proposals to place wind turbines in the May’s Lick area, the same area where several companies are proposing solar energy installation. Those companies include Acciona, Innergex, which operates a site in Brown County, Ohio, and National Grid Renewables.

Although there are many differences there are also many similarities in how the renewable energy systems may impact the community, officials said.

An updated draft was presented to the commission in October.

The rules Larger will recommend for adoption before the public hearing begins include:

— Consistent with MCTC’s pandemic policies, attendees will be ushered into the Fields Auditorium in groups. Once attendees are finished speaking or presenting, they will exit. Once all attendees in a group have spoken, a new group of attendees will be admitted into the auditorium for the chance to speak. MCTC’s pandemic policies require the wearing of masks and social distancing.

— The public hearing will be live-streamed on the City of Maysville Facebook page and attendees not in the auditorium will be able to view the proceedings on the premises.

— Solar developers will make presentations first – 10 minutes each.

— Citizen groups will go next – 20 minutes each – Solar for Mason County will go first, Citizens Voice of Mason County will follow.

— Individuals will be given three minutes each; there will be no distinguishing between citizens and experts, and there will be no opportunity to speak a second time.

— Any groups must designate one speaker.

— Written comments that are signed under oath and notarized may be submitted in lieu of testimony or to support testimony. Such comments may not be longer than 10 pages, double-spaced in 12-point Times New Roman font, with 1-inch margins. Written comments may be submitted to the attention of Nathan Truesdell at the Mason County Fiscal Court, 221 Stanley Reed Court, Maysville, Ky. 41056 by hand delivery or emailed as an attachment to solar@masoncountykentucky.us, until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, mailed to such address if postmarked no later than Nov. 16, or presented at the commencement of the hearing on Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m. Noncompliant comments will not be considered as evidence in the record of the public hearing.

Informational meetings were conducted in August by two of three companies interested in placing solar farms in Mason County while a third opened an office in the downtown area earlier this summer.

The proposed projects include up to 6,000 acres and could hold as many as 600,000 solar panels, according to information from a JPC meeting on the issue.

Those in favor of solar farms say they provide much-needed sources of clean renewable energy and bring in more tax revenue than farmland.

Those opposed say the solar projects take away valuable farmland that will never produce crops again, the panels can have adverse effects on water tables and water runoff and there is not a plan in place should a site ever be decommissioned.

For information check the Solar in Mason County webpage at https://www.cityofmaysville.com/solar-in-mason-county/