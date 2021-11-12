Going down

November 12, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Mason County High School freshman Jaylan Scaggs-Farley tackles an Army National Guard obstacle as part of class.

Mason County High School freshman Jaylan Scaggs-Farley tackles an Army National Guard obstacle as part of class.

Mason County High School freshman Jaylan Scaggs-Farley tackles an Army National Guard obstacle as part of class.

Trending Recipes