Before delving into what is currently a frenetic time in the sports world, let’s bid farewell to what has become the longest and most torturous season of them all, the political season. For the past several months, we have been bombarded with ads begging for our vote, while proclaiming their opponent is either lying, incompetent, or worse.

Just my opinion, but I feel it’s a real shame just how divided we are as a nation. But no matter who you voted for, I feel strongly we can all agree on one thing. It is finally time that we can rejoice that the political ads that have bombarded us for far too long are coming to a merciful end.

It is absolutely disgraceful just how much money is wasted on radio and television ads and mailings at election time. It is estimated that political ad spending increased 30 percent over what was spent in the last presidential election, meaning that at least $16 billion dollars has been spent this year. Just think for a moment how that amount of money could be used in a positive manner for the greater good.

I realize it isn’t going to change any time soon, but at least I had my say. Oh, one other thing that mystifies me

on the local level. Do we really need political signs all over town espousing candidates who are unopposed?

With that rant concluded, let’s get to a few sports items, highlighted by the opening of what looks to be another exciting season of college basketball. Traditionally, opening night features a predominance of blowouts from coast to coast, but there was one notable exception.

POPE ERA BEGINS WITH A BANG – The college basketball season got off to a rousing start on Monday, with a full slate of games being played all over the nation.

It was a nice diversion from the political talk, for a while at least. But I digress. Again.

A lot of eyes in the Commonwealth were keenly focused on what was transpiring in downtown Lexington, where the Kentucky Wildcats were hosting Wright State. UK fans were anxious to see how new head coach Mark Pope and a completely revamped roster would fare, and they passed with flying colors.

The Cats dominated their Horizon League foe in every statistical category while breezing to a 103-62 win in front of the 19,635 on hand. Perhaps the most impressive stat of all was racking up 30 assists on 39 made baskets. Making the extra pass to an open teammate is what the offense is built on, and it was on full display.

Scoring should not be an issue for this team – the team went 11 of 24 from beyond the arc — but the Cats also showed hustle and effort on the defensive end. They won the rebounding battle 41-32 and outscored the Raiders 56-26 in the paint as well. That last stat could be a key factor in a game where the deep ball isn’t falling; they showed they could score in various ways, with the emphasis on ball movement and getting out on the break.

The unselfish Wildcats showed tremendous balance, placing six players in double figures, led by Otega Oweh’s 21-point performance. Koby Brea tossed in 18, point guard Lamont Butler had 14 to go with five boards and five assists, 7-footer Amari Williams impressed with 12 points and 13 rebounds, Andrew Carr tallied 11, and Ansley Almondor came off the bench to score 11 points in 13 minutes of action. Jaxson Robinson, a player many have pegged as the potential scoring leader this season, finished with eight points, five boards and three assists.

All in all, it was a solid opener, and after a Saturday afternoon date in Rupp with Bucknell, the competition takes a precipitous rise next Tuesday. The opponent at 9 p.m. in the Champions Classic in Atlanta will be a team most UK fans love to hate, the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke, ranked seventh in the AP preseason poll, had an easy time in their opener Monday night as well, pulling

away from Maine to notch a 96-52 home win. Cooper Flagg, the much ballyhooed 6-foot-9 do-it-all freshman, began what is expected to be a one-year college career with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Dukies. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel, a 6-7 forward, led the Devils with 22 points.

It will be an interesting early season test for both teams, and matchups like these are often a treat for any college basketball fan. However, that didn’t prove to be the case Monday night in Spokane, when sixth-ranked Gonzaga hosted No. 8 Baylor in a game that college hoops observers would be a marquee non-conference contest.

The Zags ran away from the Bears 101-63, giving Baylor coach Scott Drew his first career loss by more than 30 points. Gonzaga was running on all cylinders, shooting 57.1% from the field and outrebounding Baylor 45-32.

BIGGEST SURPRISE ON OPENING NIGHT – The Ohio State Buckeyes began the season with an 80-72 win over the 19th-ranked Texas Longhorns at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday night.

OSU led from wire-to-wire after getting off to a quick start, with freshman guard John Mobley Jr. draining three 3-pointers early in the game. Bruce Thornton led the Bucks with 20 points, and former UK forward Aaron

Bradshaw started for Ohio State, finishing with two points and one rebound.

BENGALS LOOK TO UPEND RAVENS – It’s a short week for the Cincinnati Bengals, who venture to Baltimore on Thursday night for their latest “must-win” game.

The Men in Stripes had little trouble putting away the lowly Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, but facing an AFC North rival on the road is an entirely different animal. The Ravens are coming off an impressive 41-10 drubbing of Denver and hung 41 on the board against Cincinnati at Paycor in Week 5, winning in overtime 41-38. Both teams are trailing the surprising Pittsburgh Steelers in the division, giving added importance to the primetime matchup.

It would seem that the Bengals are the more desperate team in this one and this is a game they need to get to 5-5. If the rest of the team is as focused as Joe Burrow appeared last week, Cincy has a shot. The defense will again be the key, and slowing Lamar Jackson and the weapons around him, including Derrick Henry, is no easy assignment.

It was encouraging to see the Cincinnati front office make a rare trade on Tuesday morning, picking up running back Khalil Herbert from Chicago for a seventh-round pick in 2025. The move was necessitated by a

likely season-ending neck injury to Zack Moss, leaving the team shorthanded at the position. Second-year RB Chase Brown has been outstanding, but he is battling an injury as well.

Rumors have been circulating that the Bengals are not done dealing as the deadline approaches at 4 p.m. Tuesday (after this was written), and picking up a quality edge rusher should be the next priority. Secondary help would be beneficial as well, and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore would be a valuable addition.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF TIME IN THE BLUEGRASS – Friday night signifies the start of the postseason in Kentucky high school football.

Mason County plays host to Greenup County in a Class 4A clash, with the winner getting the unenviable task of facing Ashland at Putnam Stadium in the second round. The Royals fell to Lawrence County 49-20 last week to finish 7-3, while the Musketeers outscored Fleming County in a 51-42 shootout to end the regular season with an 8-2 mark. Greenup’s only losses were to Ashland (51-12) and 67-42 at Johnson Central.

The Musketeers are led by senior quarterback Tyson Sammons, who has passed for 1,448 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 1,387 yards and 21

scores. Greenup is averaging 43 points per game, but they’re also giving up 31.9 per outing.

Mason County is looking to turn things around after dropping two consecutive games, and the Royals are scoring 30.9 ppg while allowing 17.1. Senior QB Teegin Routt has completed 114-of-201 pass attempts for 1,869 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Over in Brooksville, Bracken County will take its 8-2 record into the playoffs with a matchup against 6-4 Leslie County. The Polar Bears have piled up 40.9 points per game while giving up just 9.9. Leading the way offensively is junior running back Dalton Tarter, who enters Friday’s clash with 1,667 yards on the ground to go with 26 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Jackson Whitten has thrown for 587 yards and eight scores.

Leslie County, where former Kentucky star QB Tim Couch made his name, is averaging 29.1 points while giving up 23.4 per game. Senior quarterback Landry Collett leads the Eagles. Before last week’s 35-6 win at Pineville, Collett had tossed for 1,814 yards and 21 touchdowns.

VOLLEYBALL DOWN TO ELITE EIGHT – The Kentucky High School Volleyball Tournament returns to George Rogers Clark High School for the state quarterfinals, with several of the usual suspects ready to head to Winchester.

The opening round of the state tourney began with eight matches on Monday evening, and is spread throughout the commonwealth.

Scott, the 10th Region champions, used the home court to its advantage in a hard-fought 3-2 win versus the 12th Region’s West Jessamine. The back-and-forth match culminated with a 15-12 win in the deciding fifth set.

The 30-11 Lady Eagles advance to play the champions of the 15th Region, 26-11 Paintsville, on Friday at 5 p.m. at GRC.

Defending state champion Assumption (32-8) is in the field, along with last year’s runner-up, Notre Dame Academy, representing the 9th Region. Assumption, the 7th Region titlists (as usual), breezed to a 3-0 road win over Central Hardin, while the Pandas wore down Lexington Catholic 3-0. The Lady Knights put up a fight, especially in the opening set 25-22 defeat, but the tall and hard-hitting Pandas (32-3) prevailed in their tiny gym in Park Hills.

Ava Tilden, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter, led NDA with 16 of her team’s 44 kills. She has accumulated 448 kills this season. LexCath, the 11th Region champs, ended their season 26-7, but they have a young squad that will be a force next year. They’ll miss kills leader Addie Lowe, who smashed 15 in the loss, but they will return a solid nucleus, including sophomore outside hitter Shay Pope,

one of the four daughters of the Kentucky head basketball coach.

The matches begin Friday morning, with an 11 a.m. meeting between 4th Region champion Bowling Green (34-6) facing the 6th Region’s Mercy Academy (26-14) in the upper bracket. The winner squares off against the winner of the Scott-Paintsville match at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

The lower bracket will see Region 1 champion McCracken County (35-5) attempt to upend Assumption at 1:30 p.m., with the winner meeting the Notre Dame Academy-Knott County Central winner at 1:30 Saturday. KCC is the 14th Region champion and comes in with a 31-9 record after a 3-1 upset win over Ashland on Monday.

The championship is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“I got a couple of T’s last year but for me I want our players to feel the same way that I do. It is that the referees actually have no power over whether we win or lose the game. The calls are really hard. If I can be disciplined and keep my focus on the game, I think it helps our players be disciplined and keep their focus on the game.” – Mark Pope

“My own luck has been curious all my literary life; I never could tell a lie that anyone would doubt, nor a truth that anybody would believe.” – Mark Twain