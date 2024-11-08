Aiden Johnson

With the Fleming County Panthers’ football season coming to a close, running back Aiden Johnson ended the year the team’s lead scorer, having picked up 62 total points throughout the 2024 season, off of ten total touchdowns and one safety scored this year. He also led the team in rushing yards, totaling 610 total yards, averaging 61 per game, scoring eight of his ten total touchdowns this way, picking up two receiving. As a receiver, he totaled 73 yards across five pass receptions.

Nicole Archibald

At the end of the Bracken County Lady Bears’ volleyball season, Archibald was one of the team’s most consistent players, participating in 112 sets throughout the course of the year. Archibald finished her season leading the Lady Bears in assists, with 472, and had picked up 86 kills, 20 blocks, 340 digs and 45 service aces before the season came to a close. Now gearing up for basketball, Archibald will continue to be a huge asset for the Bracken County Lady Bears through the tough season that lies ahead.

