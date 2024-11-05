Local polling places were packed Tuesday as the region cast their votes for local, state and national officials. Early voting reached record highs in Kentucky ahead of in-person voting, according to reports.

Results from throughout the area include:

Total voter turnout for Mason County was 59.38 percent.

Complete results for Mason County

President and Vice President

Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance, Republican: 5,621

Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, Democratic: 2,170

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan, Independent: 70

Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou, Kentuckian: 20

Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Maat, Libertarian: 12

Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis, Independent: 5

James D. Soderna and Matthew J. Trewhella, Independent: 1

Peter Sonski and Lauren Onak, Independent: 1

Cornel West and Melina Abdullah, Independent: 1

US Rep. in Congress Fourth Congressional District

Thomas Massie, Republican: 6,078

Benjamin August Middendorf, Independent: 8

State Sen. 27th Senatorial District

Steve West, Republican: 5,298

Molly Gene Crain, Democrat: 2,399

State Rep. 70th Representative District

William Lee Lawrence, Republican: 6,055

Constitutional Amendment One

Yes: 4,795

No: 2,557

Constitutional Amendment Two

Yes: 2,638

No: 4,999

Commonwealth’s Attorney 19th Judicial Circuit

Johnathan Gay, Republican: 4,180

Christopher L. Kelley, Democrat: 3,607

Circuit Court Clerk

Kirk Tolle, Democrat: 5,006

Sheriff

Ryan Swolsky, Republican: 6,489

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors

Travis Robinson: 3,416

P. Anthony Wenz Jr.: 3,263

Brandon Moran: 2,710

Yvonne B. Garrison: 2,573

Eric L. Cooper: 2,428

City of Germantown Commissioners

S. Max Moran: 38

Joan Gallagher: 2

John Gordley: 2

David Germann: 1

City of Maysville Commissioners

Victor C. McKay: 2,304

Andrew Wood: 1,831

David Cartmell: 1,817

Ann Brammer: 1,812

City of Sardis Commissioners

John Ray Dodson: 18

Chasity Clifford: 16

Jerry W. Cracraft: 16

James Burton: 13

Board of Education Member First Educational District

Karen Sue Osborne: 680

Board of Education Member Fourth Educational District

Theresa Fite: 855

Board of Education Member Fifth Educational District

G. Michael Coleman: 1,053

Total voter turnout for Fleming County was 63.26 percent.

Complete results for Fleming County

President and Vice President

Donald J. Trump, Republican: 5,578

Kamala D. Harris, Democrat: 1,334

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan, Independent: 64

Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou, Kentuckian: 9

Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Maat, Libertarian: 9

Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis, Independent: 6

United States Rep. in Congress Sixth Congressional District

Andy Barr, Republican: 5,649

Randy Cravens, Democrat: 1,265

State Sen. 27th Senatorial District

Steve West, Republican: 4,921

Molly Gene Crain, Democrat: 1,964

State Rep. 72nd Representative District

Matthew R. Koch, Republican: 5,403

Constitutional Amendment One

Yes: 4,038

No: 2,378

Constitutional Amendment Two

Yes: 2,352

No: 4,334

Commonwealth’s Attorney 19th Judicial Circuit

Johnathan Gay, Republican: 5,051

Christopher L. Kelley, Democrat: 1,813

Circuit Court Clerk

Amy Money Saunders, Democrat: 4,254

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors

Steven D. Brown: 3,217

Chase Brown: 2,769

Gene W. Jarvis: 2,456

Mollie Dailey: 196

Tanner Floyd: 182

City of Ewing Commissioners

Elzie Price: 75

Trevor Ray Argo: 72

Jeffery Earlywine: 65

Tammy Thomas: 64

Ann A. Gibson: 22

Flemingsburg City Council

Angela Christman Graham: 702

Terry McKee: 647

Alan D. Davis: 634

Danny Carpenter: 634

Marty Voiers: 607

Meredith Story: 586

Board of Education Member First Educational District

Gene Peterson: 925

Aaron Withrow: 350

Board of Education Member Second Educational District

Lori Beth Kielman: 857

Board of Education Member Fourth Educational District

Michael V. Ishmael: 518

Michael Brandon McDaniel: 404

Total voter turnout for Lewis County was 57.2 percent.

Complete results for Lewis County

President and Vice President

Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance, Republican: 4,997

Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, Democratic: 666

Robert F. Kennedy JR. and Nicole Shanahan, Independent: 34

Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Matt, Libertarian: 12

Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou, Kentuckian: 9

US Rep. in Congress Fourth Congressional District

Thomas Massie, Republican: 5,111

State Rep. 96th Representative District

Patrick Flannery, Republican: 4,852

Constitutional Amendment One

Yes: 3,513

No: 1,649

Constitutional Amendment Two

No: 3,413

Yes: 1,963

Commonwealth’s Attorney 20th Judicial Circuit

Rhese David McKenzie, Republican: 4,800

Circuit Court Clerk

Teresa Callahan, Republican: 4,997

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors

Jerry Bloomfield: 2,696

Tim Douglas: 2,389

Nancy Powell: 1,598

City of Vanceburg

Kathy McCann: 271

Richard D. Walje: 220

Nichole J. Cantu: 216

Angie Patton: 205

Joni Pugh: 196

John Grabill: 138

Jacob R. Sartin: 137

Douglas Lodge: 119

Cary Lane Cagle: 113

Roger Jahn: 85

Joan Morris: 72

Board of Education Member Fourth Educational District

Michelle Skidmore: 745

Board of Education Fifth Educational District

Amber Kielman: 1,013

Medical Cannabis

Yes: 3,064

No: 2,281

Total voter turnout for Bracken County was 62.58 percent.

Complete results for Bracken County

President and Vice President

Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance, Republican: 3,399

Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, Democratic: 702

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan, Independent: 22

Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou, Kentuckian: 8

Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Maat, Libertarian: 8

Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis, Independent: 7

US Rep. in Congress Fourth Congressional District

Thomas Massie: 3,523

State Rep. 70th Representative District

William Lee Lawrence: 3,509

Constitutional Amendment One

Yes: 2,757

No: 1,195

Constitutional Amendment Two

No: 2,985

Yes: 1,095

Commonwealth’s Attorney 19th Judicial Circuit

Johnathan Gay, Republican: 2,965

Christopher L. Kelley, Democratic: 1,109

Circuit Court Clerk

Crystal A. Dunn, Republican: 3,419

City of Germantown Commissioners

S. Max Moran: 46

Augusta City Council

Peggy Kelsch: 305

Tina Sticklen: 267

David Mefford: 255

Josh White: 235

Chris Robinson: 220

Brooksville City Council

Sara Hay Fryman: 185

Roger King: 163

Sarah Beth Carl: 150

Melinda Rudd Kurtz: 137

Karen Lee King: 136

Timothy Boyd: 129

Board of Education Member First Educational District

Tracy Ellen Florer: 581

Board of Education Member Second Educational District

Angela Kern Crawford: 312

Board of Education Member Fifth Educational District

Melissa K. Takata: 640

Board of Education Member Augusta Independent School District

Laura Laycock Bach: 311

Chasity Saunders: 296

Board of Education Members Augusta Independent School District Seat One

Michael C. Taylor: 282

Board of Education Members Augusta Independent School District Seat Two

Jodie Tackett: 323

Total voter turnout in Robertson County was 64.43 percent.

Complete results for Robertson County

President and Vice President

Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance, Republican: 915

Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, Democratic: 215

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan, Independent: 12

Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou, Kentuckian: 1

Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis, Independent: 1

US Rep. in Congress Fourth Congressional District

Thomas Massie, Republican: 912

State Sen. 27th Senatorial District

Steve West, Republican: 851

Molly Gene Crain, Democratic: 265

State Rep. 70th Representative District

William Lee Lawrence, Republican: 920

Constitutional Amendment One

Yes: 689

No: 347

Constitutional Amendment Two

No: 802

Yes: 279

Commonwealth’s Attorney 18th Judicial Circuit

Michael Wade Laws, Republican: 868

Circuit Court Clerk

Tabitha Tilton, Democratic: 775

Mount Olivet City Council

Kenny Whalen: 58

Stanley E. Henderson: 41

Marcheeta Eubanks: 38

Anna Stoker: 16

Brandon Burden: 13

Stephanie Holbrook: 12

Board of Education Member First Educational District

John T. Burns: 125

Board of Education Member Fourth Educational District

Brandyn J. Sutton: 121

Board of Education Member Fifth Educational District

Darlene H. Gifford: 161

Medical Cannabis

Yes: 673

No: 401