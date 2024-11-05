Local polling places were packed Tuesday as the region cast their votes for local, state and national officials. Early voting reached record highs in Kentucky ahead of in-person voting, according to reports.
Results from throughout the area include:
Total voter turnout for Mason County was 59.38 percent.
Complete results for Mason County
President and Vice President
Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance, Republican: 5,621
Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, Democratic: 2,170
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan, Independent: 70
Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou, Kentuckian: 20
Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Maat, Libertarian: 12
Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis, Independent: 5
James D. Soderna and Matthew J. Trewhella, Independent: 1
Peter Sonski and Lauren Onak, Independent: 1
Cornel West and Melina Abdullah, Independent: 1
US Rep. in Congress Fourth Congressional District
Thomas Massie, Republican: 6,078
Benjamin August Middendorf, Independent: 8
State Sen. 27th Senatorial District
Steve West, Republican: 5,298
Molly Gene Crain, Democrat: 2,399
State Rep. 70th Representative District
William Lee Lawrence, Republican: 6,055
Constitutional Amendment One
Yes: 4,795
No: 2,557
Constitutional Amendment Two
Yes: 2,638
No: 4,999
Commonwealth’s Attorney 19th Judicial Circuit
Johnathan Gay, Republican: 4,180
Christopher L. Kelley, Democrat: 3,607
Circuit Court Clerk
Kirk Tolle, Democrat: 5,006
Sheriff
Ryan Swolsky, Republican: 6,489
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors
Travis Robinson: 3,416
P. Anthony Wenz Jr.: 3,263
Brandon Moran: 2,710
Yvonne B. Garrison: 2,573
Eric L. Cooper: 2,428
City of Germantown Commissioners
S. Max Moran: 38
Joan Gallagher: 2
John Gordley: 2
David Germann: 1
City of Maysville Commissioners
Victor C. McKay: 2,304
Andrew Wood: 1,831
David Cartmell: 1,817
Ann Brammer: 1,812
City of Sardis Commissioners
John Ray Dodson: 18
Chasity Clifford: 16
Jerry W. Cracraft: 16
James Burton: 13
Board of Education Member First Educational District
Karen Sue Osborne: 680
Board of Education Member Fourth Educational District
Theresa Fite: 855
Board of Education Member Fifth Educational District
G. Michael Coleman: 1,053
–
Total voter turnout for Fleming County was 63.26 percent.
Complete results for Fleming County
President and Vice President
Donald J. Trump, Republican: 5,578
Kamala D. Harris, Democrat: 1,334
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan, Independent: 64
Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou, Kentuckian: 9
Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Maat, Libertarian: 9
Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis, Independent: 6
United States Rep. in Congress Sixth Congressional District
Andy Barr, Republican: 5,649
Randy Cravens, Democrat: 1,265
State Sen. 27th Senatorial District
Steve West, Republican: 4,921
Molly Gene Crain, Democrat: 1,964
State Rep. 72nd Representative District
Matthew R. Koch, Republican: 5,403
Constitutional Amendment One
Yes: 4,038
No: 2,378
Constitutional Amendment Two
Yes: 2,352
No: 4,334
Commonwealth’s Attorney 19th Judicial Circuit
Johnathan Gay, Republican: 5,051
Christopher L. Kelley, Democrat: 1,813
Circuit Court Clerk
Amy Money Saunders, Democrat: 4,254
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors
Steven D. Brown: 3,217
Chase Brown: 2,769
Gene W. Jarvis: 2,456
Mollie Dailey: 196
Tanner Floyd: 182
City of Ewing Commissioners
Elzie Price: 75
Trevor Ray Argo: 72
Jeffery Earlywine: 65
Tammy Thomas: 64
Ann A. Gibson: 22
Flemingsburg City Council
Angela Christman Graham: 702
Terry McKee: 647
Alan D. Davis: 634
Danny Carpenter: 634
Marty Voiers: 607
Meredith Story: 586
Board of Education Member First Educational District
Gene Peterson: 925
Aaron Withrow: 350
Board of Education Member Second Educational District
Lori Beth Kielman: 857
Board of Education Member Fourth Educational District
Michael V. Ishmael: 518
Michael Brandon McDaniel: 404
–
Total voter turnout for Lewis County was 57.2 percent.
Complete results for Lewis County
President and Vice President
Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance, Republican: 4,997
Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, Democratic: 666
Robert F. Kennedy JR. and Nicole Shanahan, Independent: 34
Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Matt, Libertarian: 12
Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou, Kentuckian: 9
US Rep. in Congress Fourth Congressional District
Thomas Massie, Republican: 5,111
State Rep. 96th Representative District
Patrick Flannery, Republican: 4,852
Constitutional Amendment One
Yes: 3,513
No: 1,649
Constitutional Amendment Two
No: 3,413
Yes: 1,963
Commonwealth’s Attorney 20th Judicial Circuit
Rhese David McKenzie, Republican: 4,800
Circuit Court Clerk
Teresa Callahan, Republican: 4,997
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors
Jerry Bloomfield: 2,696
Tim Douglas: 2,389
Nancy Powell: 1,598
City of Vanceburg
Kathy McCann: 271
Richard D. Walje: 220
Nichole J. Cantu: 216
Angie Patton: 205
Joni Pugh: 196
John Grabill: 138
Jacob R. Sartin: 137
Douglas Lodge: 119
Cary Lane Cagle: 113
Roger Jahn: 85
Joan Morris: 72
Board of Education Member Fourth Educational District
Michelle Skidmore: 745
Board of Education Fifth Educational District
Amber Kielman: 1,013
Medical Cannabis
Yes: 3,064
No: 2,281
–
Total voter turnout for Bracken County was 62.58 percent.
Complete results for Bracken County
President and Vice President
Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance, Republican: 3,399
Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, Democratic: 702
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan, Independent: 22
Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou, Kentuckian: 8
Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Maat, Libertarian: 8
Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis, Independent: 7
US Rep. in Congress Fourth Congressional District
Thomas Massie: 3,523
State Rep. 70th Representative District
William Lee Lawrence: 3,509
Constitutional Amendment One
Yes: 2,757
No: 1,195
Constitutional Amendment Two
No: 2,985
Yes: 1,095
Commonwealth’s Attorney 19th Judicial Circuit
Johnathan Gay, Republican: 2,965
Christopher L. Kelley, Democratic: 1,109
Circuit Court Clerk
Crystal A. Dunn, Republican: 3,419
City of Germantown Commissioners
S. Max Moran: 46
Augusta City Council
Peggy Kelsch: 305
Tina Sticklen: 267
David Mefford: 255
Josh White: 235
Chris Robinson: 220
Brooksville City Council
Sara Hay Fryman: 185
Roger King: 163
Sarah Beth Carl: 150
Melinda Rudd Kurtz: 137
Karen Lee King: 136
Timothy Boyd: 129
Board of Education Member First Educational District
Tracy Ellen Florer: 581
Board of Education Member Second Educational District
Angela Kern Crawford: 312
Board of Education Member Fifth Educational District
Melissa K. Takata: 640
Board of Education Member Augusta Independent School District
Laura Laycock Bach: 311
Chasity Saunders: 296
Board of Education Members Augusta Independent School District Seat One
Michael C. Taylor: 282
Board of Education Members Augusta Independent School District Seat Two
Jodie Tackett: 323
–
Total voter turnout in Robertson County was 64.43 percent.
Complete results for Robertson County
President and Vice President
Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance, Republican: 915
Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, Democratic: 215
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan, Independent: 12
Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou, Kentuckian: 1
Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis, Independent: 1
US Rep. in Congress Fourth Congressional District
Thomas Massie, Republican: 912
State Sen. 27th Senatorial District
Steve West, Republican: 851
Molly Gene Crain, Democratic: 265
State Rep. 70th Representative District
William Lee Lawrence, Republican: 920
Constitutional Amendment One
Yes: 689
No: 347
Constitutional Amendment Two
No: 802
Yes: 279
Commonwealth’s Attorney 18th Judicial Circuit
Michael Wade Laws, Republican: 868
Circuit Court Clerk
Tabitha Tilton, Democratic: 775
Mount Olivet City Council
Kenny Whalen: 58
Stanley E. Henderson: 41
Marcheeta Eubanks: 38
Anna Stoker: 16
Brandon Burden: 13
Stephanie Holbrook: 12
Board of Education Member First Educational District
John T. Burns: 125
Board of Education Member Fourth Educational District
Brandyn J. Sutton: 121
Board of Education Member Fifth Educational District
Darlene H. Gifford: 161
Medical Cannabis
Yes: 673
No: 401