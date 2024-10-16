Reacting and at times, overreacting, are just part of how fans behave when it comes to their favorite teams.

We’re all guilty of it, myself included.

You observe your team play well, you feel like the sky is the limit; conversely, when your team lays an enormous egg, you’re ready to fire the coach and/or most of the players. A perfect example occurred in Lexington over the weekend.

Friday evening was a time of hope and optimism for the future when new University of Kentucky head basketball coach Mark Pope and a brand-new group of Wildcats were introduced to an adoring throng at Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness.

The pessimism creeped in on Saturday night, when the football Wildcats suffered a sloppy 20-13 loss to Vanderbilt. While watching the abysmal performance turned in by the Cats from beginning to end, you never really felt like UK had a chance of winning.

*****

FLAT CATS FALL TO VANDY – The crowd in Commonwealth Stadium – I still abhor the place being called Kroger Field — on Saturday night was more than ready to celebrate a win over the team that knocked off the top-ranked team in the nation the previous week.

Surely the Cats would be ready to show their loyal fans and the rest of the Southeastern Conference what they’re made of and play as well as they did when they upended Ole Miss on the road two weeks prior to the meeting with Vanderbilt. Instead, it was yet another lackluster performance which resulted in the

sixth consecutive home loss to a league foe, and the 10th defeat in its last 12 games to SEC teams. The Cats continually shot themselves in the foot, by committing 12 penalties for 105 yards, and also losing a fumble and throwing an interception in what can only be described as an undisciplined and uninspired performance.

On the other side, Vandy didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard, but they played with a purpose and made the plays when they had to. This is not the Commodores of old, who would get drubbed week after week in a conference they appeared to have no business of even playing in. Coach Clark Rea and his charges play with an intensity not shown by Vanderbilt teams of the past.

The primary reason for the shift from being an SEC doormat to a force in the league is option quarterback Diego Pavia. After leading the ‘Dores to its 40-35 win over Alabama the week before, the 6-foot, 200-pounder was out to prove that upset win was not a fluke.

Pavia’s stat line may not be eye-opening, but it’s evident his team follows his lead. He plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played. Pavia is fearless, and he plays with a never-say-die attitude that brings out the best in his teammates.

His stats weren’t spectacular, but they weren’t bad either, especially considering he was playing with a leg injury. He completed 15-of-18 pass attempts for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and ran for 53 yards on 14 carries. Pavia runs the unpredictable Vandy offense adroitly, which should come as no surprise since the offensive coordinator from his previous stop, Tim Beck, came with him to Nashville from New Mexico State.

As for Kentucky, the loss dropped them to 3-3, and shattered the hopes of many of the Big Blue faithful in the process. A growing portion of the fanbase is ready to see the program move on without head coach Mark Stoops, who appears to be overwhelmed at times during games. He also has a difficult time making in-game adjustments, but the primary reason for the defeat was not getting the Cats ready to play in the first place.

Stoops has not endeared himself to the fanbase with his comments about “ponying up” and giving more money to the program, while he collects more than $8 million with his exorbitant contract. He’s also not doing himself any favors by continuing to lose home SEC games, and consistently doing a poor job of preparing his team at the outset of games.

*****

REASON FOR HOPE WITH POPE – The evening before the UK football debacle was a time of celebration in downtown Lexington.

Big Blue Madness marked the unveiling of a new era in Kentucky hoops, with a pair of new head coaches taking over the women’s and men’s basketball programs. The evening began with a preview of the women’s team, which is expected to show vast improvement – they were just 12-20 last season — under new coach Kenny Brooks. Brooks came to UK from Virginia Tech and brought point guard Georgia Amoore and an influx of veteran talent with him. Amoore is coming off an All-America season for the Hokies, where she averaged 18.8 points and 6.8 assists per game.

The event was just getting warmed up for what was to follow.

Along with the spectacular glass floor that drew rave reviews from the more than 20,000 in attendance, more surprises were forthcoming. The Kentucky players walked through the crowd and tossed t-shirts to fans as they were being introduced, and the loudest ovation came when head coach Mark Pope wound his way down the stairs and enthusiastically greeted the crowd.

Following a brief scrimmage, 3-point shooting and slam dunk contests were held, but an even louder ovation was still to come.

As the evening was winding down, a large number of UK basketball legends were introduced while bringing Kentucky’s eight national championship trophies to the floor. One of the first former players I noticed was Cliff Hagan, who was also the school’s athletic director later in his life.

On a personal note, one player I saw was a friend of my late father. Adrian Smith, who starred on the 1958 national champions known as the “Fiddlin’ Five,” and later became an outstanding NBA player for the Cincinnati Royals and San Francisco Warriors, made his way onto the court.

It was also a treat to see some of the other “old-timers” in attendance and they seemed genuinely thrilled to be there.

One player who I cannot refer to as an old-timer was Maysville’s own Deron Feldhaus, a member of the “Unforgettables,” who was also on the court, along with his former coach at Kentucky.

That was current St. John’s coach Rick Pitino, who gave an emotional speech to the surprised crowd, which greeted him with a standing ovation and a rousing reception. Pitino brought

out the 1996 national championship trophy before praising his former captain and the new Kentucky head coach.

“And now we get to root for someone that that name Kentucky, it’s what it’s all about,” Pitino said. “The most selfless, humble young man I’ve ever coached in my lifetime. One of the great, great examples of what Kentucky basketball is all about. He’s going to lead you to greatness in every sense of the word.”

*****

BENGALS STILL ALIVE – Sunday night’s 17-7 win over the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium was not the most aesthetically pleasing football games to watch, but the final result gave the Cincinnati Bengals some hope.

The game was exceedingly ugly to watch, but a win is a win, and it kept hopes alive that the Men in Stripes can string together enough wins the remainder of the season to make a run for the playoffs. Yes, I realize it may sound a bit preposterous to talk postseason when the Bengals are 2-4, but there’s a distinct possibility of achieving that goal. With 11 games to play, Cincinnati is more than capable of winning enough games to qualify for the postseason.

The defense finally gave fans a reason for hope, even though the Giants are from juggernauts offensively. The same can be said for Sunday’s opponent, and another “must-win” looms Sunday afternoon against the Bengals’ hated rivals to the north.

The Cleveland Browns are back to having a Browns type of season at 1-5, but they’re also a pesky bunch when they play Cincinnati. Despite the recent history between the two, this one appears to be a game where the Bengals cruise to their second consecutive victory.

*****

“Obviously, I did not do a good enough job.” – Mark Stoops

*****

“Religion consists in a set of things which the average man thinks he believes, and wishes he was certain.” — Mark Twain