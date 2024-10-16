Home Special Sections Seasons: Autumn Is In the Air Special Sections Seasons: Autumn Is In the Air October 16, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks Indictment handed down in RC murder investigation Ledger Independent - October 14, 2024 EDITORS NOTE: SOME DETAILS IN THIS STORY MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ PLEASE PROCEED WITH CAUTION Daughter arrested amid death investigation in RC Ledger Independent - October 11, 2024 EDITORS NOTE: SOME DETAILS IN THIS STORY MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ PLEASE PROCEED WITH CAUTION KSP investigating Robertson County death Ledger Independent - October 10, 2024 MOUNT OLIVET — Kentucky State Police is investigating a death in Robertson County. Day 7: Mindy Steele Ledger Independent - October 9, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Senator McConnell gives remarks for annual Agriculture Parade Ledger Independent - October 7, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — U.S. Senator for Kentucky, Mitch McConnell visited Flemingsburg for the 2024 Agricultural Parade. Load more