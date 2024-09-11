Why I thought this team would get off to a fast start is beyond me at this point. Zac Taylor has won just 1 game in the first 2 weeks of his entire career as a head coach, why would this be any different? This game was a massive disappointment, but it certainly isn’t anything new. I feel like I could copy and paste the notes from the first week year after year. As disappointing as this loss to a poor Patriots team was, there is plenty of season left. However, with a trip to Arrowhead upcoming, the Bengals better figure it out quick.

Positives

· Ja’Marr played. While he didn’t seem to be in full form, he at least played. This team drastically needs him in order to be a playoff caliber team.

· Ryan Rehkow, sir, you have secured a job as the punter over Brad Robbins even when he is healthy. He booted an 80 yard punt (longest in Cincinnati history), and had an average of 64.5 yards across 4 punts (the longest in NFL history). What an outing!

· Evan McPherson drilled a 50+ yard field goal with ease. Money Mac is certainly still “Money.”

· The Ravens and Browns lost as well, leaving the Steelers with the lone victory in the AFC North.

Negatives

· Zac Taylor is 1-10 in the first 2 weeks as a head coach. That s atrocious and simply a malpractice of preparation at this point.

· Cincinnati lost 2 fumbles, which ties the entire season number of fumbles just a year ago. Secure the ball.

· Charlie Jones shouldn’t return another punt or kickoff. Jermaine Burton, here is your opportunity.

· Mike Gesicki’s dropped touchdown was a crucial turning point in the game.

· Tanner Hudson has to secure the ball when going into the end zone. Honestly, if he holds on to the ball there, Cincinnati is probably 1-0.

· How many missed tackles and “almost sacks” can a team record? DJ Reader, this team misses you and I am not sure how this team will be able to compensate for the loss of you.

· How many times did Cincinnati throw the ball short of the line of scrimmage on 3rd down? Terrible play calling, bad routes, and just poor management of the field.

· There was nothing vertical the entire night. I don’t care if Burton can’t learn the offense, throw him out there and make the defense respect the long-ball.

· Zac Taylor punts the ball and mismanages timeouts rather than letting Burrow go for it on 4th down. Did you not watch the same game I did, Zac? They ran all over us. You simply cannot give them the ball back in that situation willingly and rely on your defense.

· BJ Hill got banged up on a play near the end of the game. This team doesn’t have enough depth to be able to afford an injury to Hill.

· Ja’Marr’s contract situation was a distraction and will continue to be one until he gets paid.

· Cincinnati went 3 and out on 3 straight drives to begin the game.

· Geno Stone failed to reel in an interception that was in his hands in the end zone.

How to beat the Chiefs?

If Cincinnati is going to get to .500 this weekend, they are going to need to change nearly everything from Sunday and I truly don’t know if there is enough time. Pacheco will have to be contained, Worthy and Rice will have to be held to limited yardage, and Cincinnati will have to find a way to limit Travis Kelce. Oddly enough, I feel confident this defense can keep us in this game, but I am not as confident that our offense can turn it around quick enough to put up 21+ points, which I think will be needed to come out of Arrowhead with a victory. Cincinnati is currently 5.5 point underdogs and if they play like they did against New England, this could turn into something none of us will want to watch.

However, this week is the Peebles Old Timer’s Day Festival and nothing can go wrong during the best weekend known to man. A fried cheese, a pulled pork sandwich, some good music, a lemon shake-up, and a Bengals victory directly after the parade would be one heck of a combination. The garage will be rocking and I am looking forward to another matchup with Mahomes.