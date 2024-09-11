Betty Boop received her name because of her big eyes, which favor her namesake. She is a friendly, affectionate girl who loves attention from people. This girl is also brilliant and listens well. She knows “sit” and comes when called. Betty is picky about dog friends and seems to prefer dogs that are larger than her. Lil’ Boy and George are two of her favorite playmates at the shelter! She is good with the older children that visit the shelter. She is also an expert at fetch, bringing the ball back every time!

​Betty came to the shelter as a stray and was not reclaimed by her owner. Betty has no problems sharing her toys with people, but she does not like other dogs taking toys from her. With a low grumble, she lets other dogs know to leave her toys alone. Betty would prefer a fur-ever home where she is the only dog and has all the attention and toys for herself. If you can provide that, scan the QR code beside her picture to learn more about her and apply to adopt her now!

​Rock 4 Rescue has partnered with Colonial Heights Veterinary Clinic to spay large Mason County community dogs for free! The idea for this came about for several reasons. The Kentucky Humane Society mobile clinic could not spay dogs over 50 pounds. The majority of the stray dogs coming to the shelter are large dogs. Large dogs can have 12 or more unwanted puppies per litter, three litters per year, resulting in dozens of unwanted puppies every year!

​Registration for Rock 4 Rescue’s Spay it Forward initiative will open on Thursday, 9/12/2024, at 6:00 PM on their Facebook page. Appointments will be limited. Surgery appointments will be scheduled for October and November 2024. Owners will be responsible for transporting their dog(s) to and from the appointment. Go to https://www.facebook.com/Rock4Rescue for more information and to take advantage of this program. You can also donate to Rock 4 Rescue via their Facebook page “Donate” button or via donation options on their website: www.rock4rescue.com.

Upcoming Events:

• 9/14/2024 and 9/15/2024 – Visit the Rock 4 Rescue / Mason County Animal Shelter booth at the Simon Kenton Festival in Old Washington!

Adoption Information:

​All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

​We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

​Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

​If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

•​Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

•​Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.