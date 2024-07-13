A press conference was held at the Mason County Fieldhouse to welcome Jay Fite as the new head coach of the Mason County Lady Royals.

Before introducing coach Fite, Mason County athletic director Chris O’hearn mentioned some of the numerous renovations being done to the Lady Royals’ gym in downtown Maysville. New pads, updated goals and a completely redone playing floor were some of the renovations mentioned.

He then introduced coach Fite, and expressed how eager he and the Mason County administration are for the upcoming girls basketball season.

“To say that we are excited is the understatement of the year.” said O’Hearn.

A 1995 graduate of Mason County, Fite has years of experience coaching teams and leading them to victory. Fite led the Bracken County Polar Bears and Lewis County Lady Lions throughout his career, and is excited to return to Mason County to lead the Lady Royals.

“I got to go play some college basketball, I was very fortunate to do that. I won a national title with a team. That was a great honor to my life but something’s been missing. That elusive trip to Rupp Arena. That’s something that I’ve always dreamed about and something that has driven me for the last 23 years I’ve been teaching and coaching.” said coach Fite, “In 1994 and ‘95, I put on the Royal uniformed when Tollesboro closed for a reason. I wanted the opportunity to have the big stage, play in big games and have the opportunity to win a region title.”

Fite then went on to talk about his previous 14 years as head coach of the Lewis County Lady Lions.

“I’ve been in a place where I’ve been very happy. My kids have been great, my support has been great, and my kids would run through a wall for me.” said coach Fite.

Throughout his career, Fite has gained a solid reputation as a coach that will pull the best out of his teams, and was named KABC Coach of the Year in the 16th Region in 2017 & 2023 and has amassed 254 wins as a Girls Head Coach. Heading into the 2024-25 season, Fite inherits a team laden with talent. Last season, the Lady Royals went 21-12, winning the Kentucky 2A sectional for the first time in program history, and making it to the 10th region semifinals where they fell to an incredibly strong George Rogers Clark team.

With several juniors and sophomores returning to the roster this season, Fite is excited to get started preparing for this winter, as he looks to lead the Lady Royals through tough games, and help them grow and succeed.