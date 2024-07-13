Maysville City Commissions has repealed an alcohol set in place a few weeks ago.

On Monday, July 8, a special meeting was held where the fee was discussed and the consensus was made to draw up an ordinance to repeal it.

Several community members attended the meeting and stated concerns they had regarding the regulatory fee.

One of those concerns included how discussion about the fee took place on June 21 and June 26 leaving three days between both the first and second readings of the ordinance.

Kentucky Gateway Museum Center Executive Director Robert Boone expressed his concern that the fee if standing, could have led to the Old Pogue experience at the museum closing permanently.

John Pogue with Old Pogue stated it would be hard for him one year plans when there is a sudden new tax (fee), along with a five or 10 year plan because he would not know if it would happen again.

During the city’s regular meeting the following Thursday, Maysville City Attorney Kelly Caudill read the ordinance that would repeal the fee.

“An ordinance repealing code of ordinances section 231.14 which created an alcoholic beverage regulatory fee summary. This ordinance repeals code of ordinances section 231.14 which created an alcoholic beverage regulatory fee,” Caudill stated.

Commissioner David Cartmell made a motion to move the ordinance repealing the beverage regulatory fee with a second by Commissioner Ann Brammer.

There was a majority of commissioners in favor of repealing the fee, with a vote of three to two.

Cartmell, Brammer and Commissioner Victor McKay voted in favor of repealing the fee.

Mayor Debra Cotterill and Commissioner Andrew Wood voted against the repeal.

With a majority vote in favor of repealing the fee, the ordinance was passed.

During public comment, Gwendolyn Boone stated she had questions to ask City Commissions due to the discussion on the budget and how everything was going to work if they got rid of the alcohol regulatory fee.

“I want to start by saying I’m not against the proposed raises you know with the cost of everything the way it is, I don’t know how families make it I mean it’s a struggle for everybody so I just want to start by saying that but I do have some questions about how this is all going to play out,” Gwendolyn Boone stated.

She began by asking if the raises for employees during the 2023-2024 five percent.

City Manager Matt Wallingford stated it was and that it was not flat it was not across the board.

“What would we say over the last 10 years like did we, have we given raises every year for the last 10 years?” Gwendolyn Boone stated.

Wallingford replied and stated they have not been up to five percent and that it varied.

“I know that we’re trying to get to a number because you got like the report from the council of cities, what more is it going to take to get to that number percentage wise if we’re up 20 percent over the last four years what is going to take?” Gwendolyn Boone stated.

Cotterill asked to answer the question and stated,

“The problem is that we cannot keep employees we’re not paying them enough to be competitive with market, so this week an employee and you guys can correct me if I’m wrong, public works lost someone who went to Walmart they can work inside in air conditioning you know the conditions are a lot easier and they make more money,” Cotterill stated.

Gwendolyn Boone reiterated and asked what percentage would it take to get to the number Wallingford has in mind to help turn around the employer problems.

“It varies position to position a vast majority Gwendolyn when I took the lead of city salary survey we’re at the 25 percentile or lower, there were some that were between 25 and 50, there were a few that were right at the 50 percentile so it kind of varies on position,” Wallingford stated.

Gwendolyn Boone asked what the fringe benefit rate is and city employees replied that there is not a set rate it depends on what the person takes.

Cotterill and Wallingford stated to Gwendolyn Boone that if she wanted specific information they would glad to get her that information.

Gwendolyn Boone asked what the current pension liability dollar amount is and stated, “I’m concerned with the declining tax base I mean our people population is going down I’m concerned that our tax base and our ability to meet our pension liability in years to come with every increase that we have our liability just goes up in the future.”

In response to that statement Wallingford stated,

“Our unfunded retirement and interest liability is around $30 million if the legislature were ever to call that they would bankrupt just about every city in the state because there’s no way anybody would be able to pay that. You’d have to advertise that out 30 years to pay it off,” Wallingford stated.

Gwendolyn stated she was concerned that 20 years from now pensions would still be getting paid to people who are getting raises today.

“Our retirement contributions rates though are decreasing they plateaued about a year or two ago and now they are starting to decline,” Wallingford stated.

Gwendolyn Boone ended her remarks and stated,

“I think these are questions that citizens should be asking and Commissioners should be able to answer ideally before the budget is proposed and ratified but it’s not too late to correct our actions for the future so we that aren’t saddling our future with an unsustainable budget, thank you,” Gwendolyn Boone concluded.