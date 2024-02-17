The Augusta Panthers hosted the Holmes Bulldogs at the Den on senior night Thursday.

In the Panthers’ second to last home game of the season, Augusta was fighting hard to continue their four game win streak, while the Bulldogs were looking to add another win to their tough season. Early on, the Bulldogs got off to a strong start, holding Augusta back in the first quarter to lead 22-17 heading into the second.

Down five, the Panthers were eager to head back to the court to attempt to regain control of the contest. As the two teams fought back forth, Augusta began to close the gap, and headed into the second half tied with Holmes 41-41.

“Slow start, you know, Holmes did a really good job tonight. They’re still hungry and trying to fight for wins. Coach did a great job tonight, we didn’t make some shots early, they out hustled us, out rebounded us early. We had to fix some things at halftime and once we did that we was able to get going, hit some shots, get some rebounds, able to play the way we wanted to play and be aggressive and get some points up on the board.” said Panthers head coach, Jason Hinson.

Returning to the court, Augusta’s defense came alive. Holding off Holmes’ three-point shooters was crucial for Augusta to take the lead, and the team executed perfectly. Out scoring the Bulldogs 23-11, Augusta headed into the fourth quarter up 64-52.

“We told them not to panic. They hit about seven three’s against us in the first half and they hit one against Bracken a few weeks ago so, we knew they couldn’t keep shooting the ball like that. If they did the would’ve won. But, they hit one the second half and we was able to distance ourselves out. Just don’t panic and keep doing what you do, share the ball and good things will happen.” said coach Hinson.

The Panthers maintained control of the contest heading into the fourth, staying strong offensively and holding the Bulldogs to just eight points by the end of the quarter. With 18 more points scored in the fourth Augusta pulled ahead to lead 82-60 when the final buzzer sounded. Taking the contest, Augusta’s win streak now sits at five straight, improving the team’s season record to 20-6.

The Panthers currently have the most wins against regional opponents in the 10th region, with a 14-1 record, and a 5-0 record against district opponents. While their semifinal match-up in the 39th district tournament will be a tough game, the Mason County Royals unwilling to give up their long reign as district champs, Augusta is feeling confident heading into the postseason.

“This is gonna get us ready for Mason County. Every game is gonna get us ready, tonight got us ready. The pressing, the trapping, we gotta be able to respond to that well. Every game gets you ready for that big moment.” said coach Hinson, “We need to get Snapp back, but they’re ready, we’ll be ready. They’re confident. We can score the ball, we gotta clean up some things defensively. We’ve got some things we’re working on and we’ll be fine. They have confidence and we don’t wanna go out this way, we got big goals in mind.”

Augusta will take on the Harrison County Thoroughbreds this afternoon on the road, before heading to Carlisle for the Nicholas County Blue Jackets on Monday, then rounding out their regular season with their final home game in a contest against the Fleming County Panthers.

BULLDOGS 60

PANTHERS 82

HOLMES- 22-19-11-8- 60

AUGUSTA- 17-24-23-18- 82

Scoring

Holmes- Lockett 7, Kutcher 6, Meyer 12, Johnson 11, Scott 13, McCutchin 8, Rhodes 3

Augusta- Bach 13, Jefferson 21, Kelsch 11, Young 3, Johnson 5

Game Stats

Field Goals: Holmes 17, Augusta 25

3-Pointers: Holmes 8, Augusta 5

Free Throws: Holmes 2/4, Augusta 14/24

Fouls: Holmes 16, Augusta 9

Records: Holmes 2-17, Augusta 20-6