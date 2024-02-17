VANCEBURG — The US Supreme Court has rejected a petition to hear an appeal in a case regarding an inmate death at the Lewis County Detention Center.

In 2017, Christopher Dale Helphenstine died while he was detained at the Lewis County Detention Center. After his death, his wife, Julie Helphenstine, filed a lawsuit accusing the defendants of reckless indifference to life.

In the lawsuit, several Lewis County officials and employees including Jailer Jeff Lykins, Deputy Jailers Anthony Ruark, Andy Lucas, Ben Carver, Amanda McGinnis, Sandy Bloomfield, Mark Riley and Jeffrey Thoroughman, Sheriff Johnny Bivens, Deputy Sheriff John Byard and Tommy Von Luhrte.

According to documents from the US District Eastern District of Kentucky, the plaintiff alleged that the county members were deliberately indifferent to her husband’s medical needs violating his eighth and 14th Amendment rights and asserted claims of negligence, gross negligence and wrongful death under Kentucky Law.

The District Court ruled in favor of the defendants.

The court concluded that the evidence did not suffice to allow a jury to conclude that the defendant’s conduct was deliberately indifferent as defined by the second and third elements of the Trozzi test.

The court also found that the county did not have a policy or custom that would support municipal liability for Helphenstine’s death.

Julie Helphenstine appealed the case to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court affirmed in part and reversed in part.

The court concluded that Jailers Riley, McGinnis, Ruark, Bloomfield, and Lykins each acted with reckless disregard when they failed to seek medical assistance for Helphenstine despite the severity of his symptoms. Jurors also concluded that Dr. Von Luhrte’s medical care was grossly inadequate, according to court documents.

The court concluded that Helphenstine’s death was the result of the County’s deliberate indifference, in particular its failure to provide training to its jailers on how to identify and address medical emergencies.

It was affirmed that the court ruled in favor of the other two defendants, Deputies Byard and Lucas citing that they were unaware that Helphenstine was suffering a serious medical need.

The case was then appealed to the Supreme Court of the United States. The court denied the case hearing, upholding the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling. The case has been remanded to the lower court, where a trial is a possibility.

The following is a timeline of events that occurred at the Detention Center, according to court documents.

On Friday, April 14, 2017, Helphenstine was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree and was also found to have a Xanax in his possession without proof of a prescription so he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

After his arrest, Helphenstine was escorted to the LCDC at 2:10 p.m., where he remained without incident until approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Deputy Jailer Mark Riley was alerted to a sick inmate around 8 p.m. on April 16 while making his rounds. Upon entering Helphenstine’s cell he noticed vomit on the floor. Riley asked Helphenstine if he needed to see the doctor or go to the hospital but Helphenstine allegedly said no.

Riley quoted Helphenstine as saying that he was, “dope sick,” and he, “just wanted to be in a cell by hisself so he can get over it.”

Riley moved Helphenstine to a medical isolation cell at approximately 9 p.m. where he could be more closely monitored and an Incident Report was filed.

Once Helphenstine was in his medical isolation cell, deputies Bloomfield, Thoroughman, Carver, Ruark and McGinnis took turns checking on the inmate in approximate 20-minute increments. The deputies would look into the cell and speak to Helphenstine and then note their observations on a medical watch sheet.

There were 173 total entries noted from April 16-19. There were several reports of Helphenstine vomiting, refusing food and drink and soiling himself.

Around midnight on April 18, Deputy McGinnis completed a Medical Request Form and had it faxed to Dr. Tommy Von Luhrte who was the physician under contract with the Lewis County Fiscal Court to provide medical services to the inmates lodged at the LCDC.

On the morning of April 18, prior to his arraignment, Helphenstine was escorted to the jail showers where he remained from 6:10 a.m. to 7:05 a.m.

Helphenstine was reported to have drank some water and juice and ate part of a breakfast tray but remained that he did not feel well.

Helphenstine and fellow inmates awaiting arraignment were gathered around 9:22 a.m. to make the 20-foot walk to the courthouse. Jailer Lykins testified that Helphenstine, “looked okay. I mean he looked fine where he was in his jumpsuit. Nothing noticeable about how he was walking.”

Deputy Sheriff Byard noted that Helphenstine was lethargic in his movements and speech and informed Lewis County District Judge McCloud that he believed Helphenstine was, “out of it,” and appeared to be experiencing withdrawal symptoms.

Judge McCloud canceled Helphenstine’s arraignment but did not specify his reasoning why. Helphenstine was escorted back to the jail by a deputy and was reportedly back in his cell by 10:38 where he was observed to be lying down.

At 11:10 a.m. the jail’s medical coordinator Melissa Potter directed Jailer Melinda Monroe to fill out another medical request for Helphenstine and have it faxed to Dr. Von Luhrte’s office.

Dr. Von Luhrte testified that he never received this fax. Von Luhrte did contact the jail after reviewing the initial Medical Request Form that had been faxed by Deputy McGinnis just after midnight on April 18.

Von Luhrte testified that he spoke to someone whose identity he does not know and told them to take Helphenstine to the emergency room. Von Luhrte then said that he was told Helphenstine refused to go to the hospital.

Von Luhrte further testified that because Helphenstine refused to be seen by the emergency room, he advised jail staff to encourage Helphenstine to sip Kool-Aid and eat popsicles, to administer Reglan and give him bland foods per the “Doctor’s Order” section of the Medical Request Form.

At 3 p.m. on April 18, jail staff gave Helphenstine a generic form of Reglan in addition to some Zofran to combat nausea per the jail’s Medication Dispense Form.

Von Luhrte later testified that he received another phone call from someone who identified themselves to him as the “Jailer” in regards to Helphenstine’s medical state. Von Luhrte stated that twice in his conversation with this “Jailer” he insisted that Helphenstine be transported to the hospital but he again refused.

None of the defendants of the case recall ever having this conversation and Jailer Lykins specifically denies the claims.

Although Von Luhrte typically visits the LCDC on Tuesdays per his own admission, there is no record of him appearing at LCDC on Tuesday, April 18.

At around 9 p.m. on the 18th Deputy Lucas recorded that Helphenstine was sitting up but was quoted as saying he was, “not going to drink anymore whiskey again.”

Two hours later at 11 p.m., Deputy Lucas saw Helphenstine standing up and speaking with Deputy Ruark.

Deputy Lucas inquired as to how Helphenstine was feeling where he claimed he was feeling a whole lot better and requested a cold drink. Deputy Lucas retrieved him a Mountain Dew. After a few sips, Helphenstine insisted he was, “feeling pretty good now.”

Deputy McGinnis began her shift at 11 p.m. and recorded that Helphenstine seemed to be doing better and was up and moving around.

Shortly after midnight, Helphenstine can be seen lying face down on his bunk where he remained for approximately two hours periodically shaking and moving his legs according to a video of the events occuring on April 19th.

Around 2:42 a.m. Deputy Ruark entered Helphenstine’s cell to check on him. He briefly left but returned with a pair of gloves and a drink. Hellphenstine refused the drink.

Just a few minutes later at approximately 2:46 a.m. Deputy Ruark reentered Helphenstine’s cell to offer him a drink again where he can be seen in the video shaking his head no and refusing.

Deputy McGinnis entered the cell with a bottle of Ensure around 2:50 a.m. and knelt to offer him a drink through a straw. This time Helphenstine took a few sips.

At approximately 2:56 a.m. Deputy McGinnis returned and knelt to offer Helphenstine a drink through a straw from a white bottle. At 3:13, while checking on Helphenstine, Deputy McGinnis saw that Helphenstine had taken a few more drinks of his Ensure.

At approximately 3:29 a.m. Deputy Thoroughman opened the door to the cell to try to get a response from Helphenstine. He stood in the doorway and yelled, “Chris,” four or five times with no response.

Deputies Ruark and McGinnis came to the scene where Deputy Ruark requested Deputy Bloomfield’s presence. Deputy Bloomfield was unable to get a response from Helphenstine as well and testified that he was blue, cold and unresponsive.

An ambulance was summoned while Deputies Ruark, McGinnis and Thoroughman performed CPR until its arrival around 3:40 a.m. Helphenstine died in the ambulance en route to the Emergency Room.

His cause of death is listed as “acute (fentanyl) and chronic drug use.”

To maintain an inadequate-medical-care claim under the Fourteenth Amendment, “A plaintiff must satisfy three elements: (1) the plaintiff had an objectively serious medical need; (2) a reasonable officer at the scene (knowing what the particular jail official knew at the time of the incident) would have understood that the detainee’s medical needs subjected the detainee to an excessive risk of harm; and (3) the prison official knew that his failure to respond would pose a serious risk to the pretrial detainee and ignored that risk.”

The district court proceedings state that the complaint alleges, as relevant, that the defendants’ conduct in denying Helphenstine appropriate medical care as he was dying violated Helphenstine’s due process rights under the 14th Amendment.

Furthermore, the complaint describes the defendants’ conduct as “intentional, reckless, deliberate, wanton and/or malicious, and…indicative of their total, deliberate and reckless disregard of and indifference to Mr. Helphenstine’s life as well as his rights and the risk of harm to him occasioned by such conduct.”