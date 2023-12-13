The Mason County Royals played a great game against a tough opponent in the Fieldhouse on Friday.

With the Royals taking on the Green County Dragons in their home opener, the Royals were looking to continue their winning streak and come out on top in the Fieldhouse. The Early game was a struggle for Mason County, though, with Green County out scoring the Royals 20-18 in the first quarter, and 23-13 in the second.

“We could’ve crumbled there in the first half. Coach Gilbert has done a tremendous job with his Green County program, and his kids came in and executed. They Handled the pressure well and that was one thing he knew they had to do. They did that, and that’s why they had a chance to win the ball game.” said Royals head coach, Brian Kirk.

Mason County was struggling offensively throughout the first half, with shots not falling the way they wanted them to, and Green County’s defense putting tons of pressure on the Royals’ shooters. Defensively, the Royals were having a tough time getting around Green County’s offense, as the Dragons continued to make it to the basket, and get shots in to further their lead over Mason County.

With the Dragons up 43-31 at the half, Mason County was in a deep hole coming into the third quarter.

“It seemed like we were a step slow. Green County, they’re a very physical, very strong team. They got us on their hip and they kept us on their hip. They got the ball in positions where they could be very efficient and very effective at the offensive end, and we got to do a better job at trying to keep them out of their comfort zone, but we were able to force a few turnovers there late in the game. Had to change some things up because they were eating us up man, and that really helped us out.” said coach Kirk.

After struggling through the first half, Mason County came out in the third quarter swinging.

Outscoring the Dragons 24-11 in the third quarter to make up some lost ground, Mason County was now up by one heading into the fourth quarter, leading over Green County 55-54.

“It was a tale of two halves for us tonight. The first half, the ball was stuck, we were forcing things and we were trying to do it for ourselves and not for each other, and then just something kinda clicked at halftime. The kids came out, they moved the ball, resulted in open shots, we got some easy baskets around the rim, we got a few deflections a couple steals that led to transition points. Just overall pleased with the way our kids continued to battle.” said coach Kirk.

The Royals continued to play aggressively throughout the rest of the second half, as they pulled the game out from a huge point deficit. With Mason County’s offense clicking, the Royals allowed one of their teammates to set a new 10th region record.

Mason County’s Blake Reed scored 28 points this game, sending him over the 10th region all time scoring record, last set by Tollesboro’s Chris Harrison. Harrison’s record was 3,542, which has now been surpassed by Reed, with Reed now leading with 3,456 as of the end of this game. Reed and the Royals still have a lot of season ahead of them, and Reed is sure to continue to build upon the record he has set.

“Records are made to be broken. That’s a special thing. I wasn’t around to really see much of Chris Harrison, I can only assume how good he was, but Blake has deserved this moment. He’s put in the time, put in the work, he’s a great kid, he works extremely hard and gets in here late at night and gets extra individual work. To break an all time 10th region record here in the Fieldhouse adds a little bit more sentimental value to that.” said coach Kirk, “I’m just really proud of the kid, and more proud because our kids were excited for him.”

As the fourth quarter ticked down, Mason County got up by three, leading 77-74. A three-point goal from Green County would tie the game up with just under ten seconds left in the game, with the outcome seeming like it would be decided in over-time. Mason County junior Cayden Reed charged down the court in hopes of scoring, but was unable to sink the basket before getting fouled by a Dragon. As he brought the ball back into the court, Reed passed the ball to his brother, Blake, who then sunk the game winning three-point goal as the buzzer sounded, Mason County winning 80-77.

ROYALS 80

DRAGONS 77

GREEN COUNTY- 20-23-11-23- 77

MASON COUNTY- 18-13-24-25- 80

Scoring

Green County- McKinney 21, Blakeman 21, Marr 16, Willis 10, Hodges 5, Bishop 4

Mason County- B. Reed 28. C. Reed 21, Scilley 16, Hamilton 6, Feldhaus 4, Myrick 3, Horch 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Green County 25, Mason County 28

3-Pointers: Green County 6, Mason County 7

Free Throws: Green County 9/13, Mason County 3/9

Fouls: Green County 9, Mason County 14

Records: Green County 1-2, Mason County 3-1