The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting incident that left one person dead and another injured on Friday.

According to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office was called to a residence on Marshall Station Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found that 32-year-old Justin Mitchell of Fleming County was deceased as a result of gunshot wounds. Ernest Nickell, 45, was transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as a result of gunshot wounds.

Boggs said Courtney Williams, 29, of Nicholas County, was a witness to the incident and has been questioned by deputies.

“The investigation is active and ongoing,” Boggs said. “If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The number for the sheriff’s office is 606-564-3309.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Maysville Fire Department, the Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department, the Maysville Police Department, the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, the Carlisle Police Department, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, the Paris Police Department and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.