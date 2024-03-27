Home Special Sections TV Week – March 30, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – March 30, 2024 March 27, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/dazt/ View Comments Editor's Picks Boggs announces retirement Ledger Independent - March 30, 2024 Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs has announced his retirement effective May 1. Barr announces Industrial Park grant Ledger Independent - March 28, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — United States Rep. Andy Barr recently awarded money to Flemingsburg for the city’s industrial park. Shooter situation being investigated Ledger Independent - March 28, 2024 MANCHESTER, Ohio — An active shooter situation took place in Manchester, Ohio on Thursday, March 28. Day 34: Frank Hurst Ledger Independent - March 27, 2024 A Major League Baseball star was once a resident of Mason County. RCS playground complete Ledger Independent - March 26, 2024 MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County School students have gotten great use out of new playground equipment largely funded by the donation of a Deming alumnus. Load more