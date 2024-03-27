Clarabelle is the shelter’s charismatic office dog. When she first arrived in January, she was very timid, but she has been coming out of her shell over the past few weeks. She can be a little shy of new people, but once she knows she can trust you, she loves you! This girl enjoys being with her person. She has dog friends at the shelter but has not joined playgroups yet. The shelter’s Director, Marilyn, describes her as “silly and sweet.” You know what she means if you’ve seen her video on the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel!

Clarabelle loves fluffy blankets, treats, and toys! Playing is her favorite thing! At only 39 pounds, she is the perfect size for couch cuddles. Clarabelle was brought to the shelter by the Animal Control Officer after being found as a stray. Her ideal home will provide her with stability and lots of love. Scan the QR code beside her picture for more information and to apply to adopt her now!

Flea and tick prevention is crucial to keep your dog healthy. According to PetMD.com, flea and tick bites can cause anemia from blood loss, itching, and skin infections. Ticks can also carry and transmit Lyme disease, Anaplasmosis, Bartonellosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted fever, tapeworms, and Babesiosis. In the worst cases, tick bites can cause paralysis or even death in dogs. Several of the diseases ticks carry can be transmitted to humans, making it even more important to prevent them from latching onto your dog and coming into your home.

Fleas and ticks are more prevalent in summer, so now is the time to discuss prevention options with your veterinarian. There are topical and oral options. Some medications are unsafe for specific dog breeds and dogs with medical conditions. Topical options may not be best for dogs with skin conditions or who like to swim a lot. Discussing what treatment options are best for your dog with your veterinarian is essential to keep your pet healthy.

Upcoming Events:

*4/6/2024 – Volunteers will bring shelter dogs to the Art & Chocolate Festival in Old Washington for enrichment and to meet the public.

*4/27/2024 – Mark your calendars for the Maysville Mutt Strutt at Ford Acres Farm – A day of family fun down on the farm! Bring your family and your dogs! Participate in the Doggy Dash, Obstacle Course, and Scavenger Hunt contests. There will be music, food, prizes, caricature art, face painting, and more! Proceeds benefit Mason County Animal Shelter dogs and at-risk community pets.

Adoption Information:

Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! Several MCAS dogs have sponsors covering their total adoption fees, and one generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in

many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to the shelter’s spay/neuter fund via Rock 4 Rescue at www.rock4rescue.com/donate.