FLEMINGSBURG — United States Rep. Andy Barr recently awarded money to Flemingsburg for the city’s industrial park.

Barr is a representative for Kentucky’s sixth district.

Fleming County Judge-Executive John Sims Junior stated, “This is going towards our Industrial Park four which is the new park on Maysville Road Highway 11.”

Barr stated the people of Fleming County work hard and pay taxes to Washington, D.C. and deserve to receive money coming back to the county.

“There wasn’t a real rigorous vetting process there wasn’t requirement for who is the criteria really it’s just the member of Congress who decided to plus up the appropriations bill whatever it wanted it led to so many abuses it led to bridges to nowhere and things like that,” Barr stated.

There was enough pressure to reform the system that allows appropriation bills that certain criteria and parameters were added, according to Barr.

“It’s subtracting from the agencies so you’re working within the same amount of money but instead of having a Washington agency or a Washington Department direct the funds based on what they think is right for Kentucky the elected representatives get to go to their local officials their county judges their magistrates their state legislatures and ask the community what is important to you all,” Barr stated.

Barr stated there was the process of putting grants in the appropriations bill instead of having someone from Fleming County going through the application process, “Fleming County didn’t have to go through the tedious process of applying for the grant and having Hud Washington evaluate it I know they needed it I saw the value in it.”

He further explained how he sat down with Sims to go through what priorities were at hand to fund with the top one being the industrial park.

The money has to go to a public entity as Barr stated, “In this case this uh more infrastructure for the Industrial Park was within the criteria, and to me there’s no better use of federal tax dollars.”

According to Barr, infrastructure funding for the Industrial Park will create more jobs along with more tax base and payers along with an investment return.

“A $1,516,000 for water and sewer infrastructure to go into the Industrial Park for here in Fleming County,” Barr stated.

He thanked his staff for all of the work they did to help bring this grant funding to Fleming County for the industrial park.

“In this case, this came out of the THUD bill the Department of Housing and Urban Development and it is from the Economic Development funds that come out of the Department of Housing and Urban Development,” Barr stated.