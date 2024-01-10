Home Special Sections TV Week – January 13, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – January 13, 2024 January 10, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/zxnj/ View Comments Editor's Picks Aulick announces retirement Ledger Independent - January 11, 2024 BROOKSVILLE — At a recent Bracken County School Board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Aulick announced his retirement to members of the public. UK to host a home based micro processing workshop Ledger Independent - January 11, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG - Planning ahead with the University of Kentucky Family Consumer Sciences Extension office as it announces a micro-processing workshop event. Day 23: Wayne Frye Ledger Independent - January 10, 2024 An Adams County, Ohio man was a gold medalist in the Olympics. Carjacker arrested outside of Manchester Ledger Independent - January 10, 2024 MANCHESTER, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was arrested on Friday, Jan. 5 right outside of Manchester, Ohio for leading the police on a high speed police pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Augusta Pub hosts’ watch party for its paranormal quest Ledger Independent - January 10, 2024 AUGUSTA - Augusta Pub has decades of history to its name which prompted a ghost hunting duo named Paranormal Quest to visit the property and conduct an investigation. Load more