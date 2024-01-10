A trio of events are set to take place at the Mason County Public Library on Monday Jan. 8, Tuesday Jan. 9 and Wednesday Jan. 10.

On Monday there will be a new steam Lego club event for those of the ages five through 12 and a spokesperson for MCPL stated, “This month, we’ll be forming teams to build a ski resort and your own chairlift we will test out with pulleys!”

Beginning on Tuesday the first event is at 3:15 p.m. and is called Anime Adventures where teens of the age 12 and up will get to watch anime productions while discussing together about anime and the world around it.

“Explore the world of anime with fellow anime fans!” a MCPL spokesperson stated about the event on Tuesday at the library that will take place from 3:15 p.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday will also have a second event for the day at 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. called Tabletop Tuesdays where teens ages 12 through 18 can play tabletop role-play games.

This event will take place twice a month in January on both Jan. 9 and Jan. 23 at MCPL for teens ages 12 through 18.

“Dive into a world of fantasy and adventure, fighting goblins and saving the day at Tabletop Tuesdays! Twice a month, January 9th and 23rd, we’ll be playing tabletop role-play games, such as Dungeons and Dragons! Join the campaign and have fun!” a MCPL spokesperson stated.

Lastly on Wednesday Jan. 10 MCPL will be hosting a Young Writers Group for ages 13 through 18 and is centered to “Encourage creativity and share ideas” according to a spokesperson at MCPL.

“Express yourself and encourage creativity at Young Writers Group! Teens ages 13-18 can come to this safe space to share their ideas and learn a few tricks about writing” a MCPL spokesperson stated.

Additional information and any questions about these upcoming MCPL events can be sent to the library at the contact number of (606) 564-3286.