BROOKSVILLE — At a recent Bracken County School Board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Aulick announced his retirement to members of the public.

According to Aulick, he has been in the position of superintendent for 12 years. He noted his appreciation for everything the board and community has done for him during his time in the role.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community, the Board of Education, faculty, parents, and students for their continued support throughout my tenure as Superintendent of Bracken County Schools,” Aulick remarked. “I appreciate all that you’ve done.”

He continued, “I look forward to the great things Bracken County will achieve in the future under the leadership of the Bracken County board members and the new superintendent.”

Aulick noted his feelings of blessing to have been able to “serve in this capacity” for the last 12 years.

“In the three years I’ve been here, I have seen how much you care and how much effort you put in,” Board Chair Joshua Jones recalled.

“Dad said one time, you can pretend to show up but you can’t pretend to care. And I think that’s evident. It’s been a pleasure working with you for three years.”

Jones went on to express his gratitude toward Aulick in assisting the board in the process to fill his position and the transition.

“You’ve got a lot going on, a lot of things you’ve started that we need to make sure is deadlined to finish,” he said. Jones added that Aulick’s assistance in the process is “critical.”

Vice Chair Julie Riggs added her sentiments regarding Aulick’s retirement.

“I’ve worked with several superintendents, I’ve been on the board a while. I have really enjoyed working with you and how much you go to everything and support all the kids. And the kids know who you are,” Riggs reflected.

Board members noted the importance of faculty and administration presence at school events.

Aulick’s retirement will be effective on Nov. 1.

Other items addressed during the board’s meeting on Monday include:

— TJ Burton was re-elected to the Bracken County School Board.

— Board roles will remain the same. Joshua Jones is board chair, Julie Riggs is vice chair, Julie Riggs and TJ Burton will remain board members.

— Students of the month were presented for Taylor Elementary, Bracken County Middle School, and Bracken County High School.

— Approval of school calendar, attendance report, principal reports, budget draft, fundraisers, per diem board policy, Taylor Elementary stage lighting project, and surplus.