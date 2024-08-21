It is not often that the shelter gets a dog as near perfect as Sirus is! Sirus is an absolute dream to walk on a leash! He never pulls and stays right beside you. He is very social, gets along well with other dogs in the shelter, and loves to play! He even went on a day trip where he met a little dog, and they quickly became friends! Sirus is an affectionate boy who loves to cuddle and receive attention from people. In addition to being so well-mannered, Sirus is smart and knows several common commands and even waves! He also has the best smile! The fact he is housetrained is a bonus!

Sirus came to the shelter with a group of dogs found at large, chasing livestock. He needs a fur-ever home that provides leashed walks, a secure tie-out, or a secure fence for his outdoor time. Sirus would also like to have treats, toys, and love. If you can provide that for him, scan the QR code beside his picture and apply to adopt him now!

Many of the dogs that come to the shelter are found at large, running around loose. According to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), dogs often leave their homes due to frustration, being left alone for too long, having high energy, chasing other animals, or seeking a mate (predominantly unaltered males). Sadly, most stray dogs are never reclaimed by their owners. Dog tags with owner information and microchipping help to prevent dogs from ending up in the shelter and are highly recommended!

The most important thing you can do to prevent roaming is fix your dog! HSUS reports a 90% decrease in male dogs roaming due to having them neutered! Frequent walks and play activities help to meet a high-energy dog’s exercise needs and reduce their need to run. Daily command training sessions, interactive toys (like filled Kongs), and a variety of toys provide mental stimulation and help keep your dog interested in its home environment.

When you cannot be home, it is best to keep your dog inside. Dogs can easily dig under or hop over even the strongest fence! Crate training for unsupervised indoor time will keep your dog safe and prevent it from getting into or chewing on your possessions. Use a dog-sitting service or doggy daycare if you must be gone for extended periods.

If you lose your dog, contact your local animal shelter immediately, then post on social media, neighborhood apps, and lost pet sites. Use several pictures in your posts and include information about their size, medical needs, personality, and what they like or dislike. If someone responds to your post that they have found your dog, HSUS recommends you have them send a picture so you can verify it is not a scam. Go to https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/how-find-lost-dog for more tips on how to find a lost dog.

Upcoming Events:

· 9/14/2024 and 9/15/2024 – Visit the Rock 4 Rescue / Mason County Animal Shelter booth at the Simon Kenton Festival in Old Washington!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving

Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.