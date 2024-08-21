Over the past week, I was kindly joined once again by Jim Burrow, father of Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback, Joe Burrow. Jim Burrow was a former defensive back in the Canadian Football League and the National Football League. He previously coached at Washington State, Iowa State, Nebraska, North Dakota State, and Ohio University. As we all know, the Burrow family is a massive part of the Athens and now, Cincinnati, community. Matt’s Take has been blessed to continue our annual interview and I appreciate the Burrow family for taking the time to speak with me each year. Looking for an inside on Joe Burrow’s off-season? Well, other than Joe himself, who else would be better to interview other than his father? Let’s dive into our Q&A:

Q: What have you been able to see different in Joe this off-season compared to the previous off-seasons?

A: “He stepped out of his comfort zone a little more than usual. He went to Paris for the fashion show, new haircut, and I think in general took more days off just to relax.”

Q: What is the biggest improvement you believe we will all see with this Bengals roster in 2024?

A: “Joe doesn’t give me much inside info. But as a former coach watching from the outside, running the ball better on offense and preventing big plays on defense will be much improved.”

Q: Do you believe it’s crucial for the starting roster to get reps in during Preseason?

A: “There is always a risk and reward aspect of those live game reps. They’re great as long as you maintain healthy bodies. Coaches have to weigh that in their mind. I think Zac does a great job of sorting through all that.”

Q: Do you like Joe’s idea or thoughts on an extra game added to the season?

A: “Football is extremely hard on these players. It’s already a long season. I like it as it is. If you are going to add games, then his thoughts on byes makes sense.”

Q: What is your favorite memory of Joe growing up?

A: “Just watching him play all sports. His first home run and first touchdown were great memories. Robin and I loved going to his games.”

Q: From Athens to Cincinnati, what is your favorite place to stop and eat? (I highly recommend stopping at the Queen Beanery in Peebles for a coffee before game day)

A: “We usually just try to get to Cincy as fast as possible. So we don’t stop very often. For the most part, we wait until we get there to eat. We like Jeff Rubys and Montgomery Inn.”

Q: What was your reaction to the new hair from Joe?

A: “He knows I’m not a big fan (Ha). But he looks good with long or short hair. His mom reminds me of that.”

Bengals Analysis

In the second preseason game of the year, Cincinnati got outscored 27-3 by the Chicago Bears in the Windy City. How much emphasis do I put into this loss? Nearly none. In the Zac Taylor preseason era, the Bengals are 3-11-1. In this era, the Bengals have proven to be pretty good. There were certainly some concerns in this game, but there were also many positives. Ignore the score against Bears and let’s just look into a few quick observations:

· Maema Njongmeta deserves a spot on this roster. He led the team in total tackles, has 17 total tackles through 2 games, and is tied for the lead in tackles in the NFL. He is an undrafted rookie who is showing out as a linebacker that I want to see on this roster.

· I am begging Cincinnati to stop having Jermaine Burton return kicks during the preseason. His speed on the outside would tremendously help this offense and the last thing I want to see is him get hurt before the year begins. It appears he is rather low on the depth chart currently and I can’t understand why. I expect him to be WR3, but it appears they are going the “prove-it” route currently.

· The run-game in this one was a little better than last week, as Cincinnati managed to have 25 carries for 82 yards. For Cincinnati to be successful this season, they have to find a way to have a run threat.

· Matt Lee, the 237th overall pick has been really showing out this preseason. He has allowed 0 pressures and was given an 84.7 pass block grade for this game. He is going to make this roster. Go look at the tape on him the last two weeks, unreal. What a draft pick from Cincinnati.

· If Kris Jenkins can continuously provide pash rush for this team, it will drastically improve our defense alongside Hubbard, Murphy, Hendrickson, and Ossai.

· Those that are upset with Ja’Marr Chase must not understand professional sports. He wants extended, is on a rookie deal, and wants to remain with Cincinnati. He doesn’t want to be franchised like Higgins in the following years and I can’t blame him. It is vastly different than someone signing and then seeing the market change a year later and sitting out. Leverage has to be placed. Welcome to professional sports and working with an agent.

· Week One all orange uniforms might be the best uniforms in all of football. I can’t wait to watch the team debut the new pants.

· Evan McPherson is now a Bengal through the 27’ season and he certainly can fulfill the name “Money-Mac” now, as he received a 16.5 million dollar extension. Good for you, Evan!

· With the injury to Amarius Mims and Trent Brown just now easing into individual drills, I’d be lying if I stated I didn’t have some concerns for our right tackle position. I simply can’t watch Jackson Carman block for Joe Burrow this year.

Cincinnati Reds – Same ole’ Same ole’

Just when Cincinnati sweeps the Cardinals and approach .500, they do exactly what they have done all season and come out flat as can be against a good Royals club. They were outscored 28-3 in the series and forced me to turn the channel rather than breaking the t.v. (teasing of course). I simply have to stop getting excited every time they approach .500, as this happens time and time again. I have to face it, this team just isn’t consistent enough to be good. I hate to do a vent session, but here we go:

· Cincinnati claimed a .300 batter in Amed Rosario and this should immediately result in Marte or Benson being sent down. Neither of them deserve at-bats currently at the big league level if this team is serious about winning now. Santiago Espinal is batting .482 since July 8th, yet takes a backseat to Marte each week. I think Noelvi is our future, but I am growing impatient. Whoever puts your team in the best spot to win now should be on the field.

· The Hunter Greene injury is just icing on the cake and a dagger for the end of this season. One good thing that might come out of this is Rhett Lowder getting called up and I hope that is the move, as it is the correct one to make.

· What on Earth happened to Nick Lodolo? Someone call the “Mon-Stars” from Space Jam, as his talent has been missing for weeks. I love Nick Lodolo, but over the last 5 games, he has an ERA over 7, given up nearly 30 hits, and doesn’t even appear to want to be on the mound. Maybe the innings are getting to him, but ever since his blister, he has looked really bad.

· Our major signing for this season was Jeimer Candelario. We spent a lot of money on him to produce in Great American Ball Park, yet he is hitting just .227. As a veteran on this team, he has to be better.

· After the most disappointing series of the season, Cincinnati still has a chance to redeem themselves, but honestly, I am tired of repeating that. Until proven otherwise, this team just isn’t going to make the push that I have hoped for. Abbott continues to struggle, Friedl isn’t 100%, I miss McLain, Greene is out for quite some time, Maile isn’t batting well, Elly continues to get called out on strikes off the plate, I mean what else could go wrong? This season went downhill from the Marte suspension and it hasn’t stopped since.

· The culture in Cincinnati has to change. While it isn’t David Bell’s fault, it is time for a change in demeanor in the clubhouse. After 800+ games managed, I am not sure of any other team who would still employ him as the manager. He has a vast amount of baseball knowledge, but he simply isn’t getting the best out of the talent in Cincinnati. Others are also to blame, but unfortunately, managers take the fall. It’s time and if I am being honest, I would like someone with zero Cincinnati ties to manage this team.