MR. HOUCHENS

MOUNT OLIVET — Marvin Hunter Houchens, Jr, 78 of Mount Olivet, died Jan. 20, 2022, at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

He was born Feb. 3, 1943, to the late Marvin and Marjorie McConnell Houchens of Mount Olivet.

Marvin Jr was a lifelong resident of Mount Olivet. He graduated from Deming High School and went on to work at his family owned C.P. Houchens & Sons Hardware Store in Mount Olivet. He was a faithful member of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church.

He was a fan of Deming High School and Robertson County School basketball teams. He enjoyed walking and meeting up with friends daily, eating and visiting in Mount Olivet at various stores and locations and going to home and away basketball games. He hardly missed any home basketball games. He was a recent resident of the Robertson County Healthcare Facility.

He is survived by three brothers, James Allen of Louisville, Charles Arnold (Debbie) of Columbia, South Carolina, and Gary (Sharon) of Melbourne Beach, Florida. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m., Saturday until the hour of service.

Burial in the Shannon Cemetery with Bro. Harry Brooks officiating.

Family requests everyone attending wear a mask.

Memorials can be made to the Mount Olivet Baptist Church