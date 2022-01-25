FLEMINGSBURG — Eugene Woodford Crain II died early Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022, in Lexington. He was 65.

He is survived by two daughters, Lauralee Crain Estill (Patrick Estill) and Molly Gene Crain; a grandson, Francis Barber Estill; a granddaughter, Mary Patrick Flanagan Estill; and his uncle, George Hendry (Phyllis).

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert William Crain; mother, Dora Jane Hendry Crain; and sister, Mary Markwell Crain.

Raised on Convict Pike in Flemingsburg, Eugene attended Fleming County High School. He would later graduate from the University of Kentucky. He worked as a Tobacco Solicitor for Crain’s Tobacco Warehouse in Maysville. He also raised cattle on his farm in Flemingsburg.

Eugene was a student of life and spent his free time learning all he could about local and world history, geography, astronomy, and arboriculture (to name a few). He was recognized by the Commonwealth for identifying two of Kentucky’s oldest trees. He also loved to travel. He could entertain with stories of walking the Cotswolds, driving to Acapulco, or tagging along on a diplomatic journey to Indonesia. His Kentucky basketball fandom was rivaled only by that of the Cincinnati Reds. He was adored by friends and family alike, who lovingly called him “Gene the Machine.”

A graveside service for Eugene Crain will be held by Michael R. Gray Funeral Home at Fleming County Cemetery this Thursday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m.

There is no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Orphan Voice Charity, 1025 Dove Run Rd, Suite #104, Lexington, Ky. or the Hope Center of Lexington.

The Michael R. Gray Funeral Home, 405 South Main Cross Street, Flemingsburg, Kentucky 41041 is caring for all arrangements.

