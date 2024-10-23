The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include, artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 9 of the series.

Loura Robinson is a local artist who lives with her husband, Davis, at their residence in Mason County. The couple are the owners of the R. Farm.

She is a painter who specializes in gourd art and she stated that when she and her husband switched over from the tobacco industry she started doing gourd art to give them a new outlet and foster agri-tourism.

Robinson said that she started her gourd art journey approximately 15 years ago.

“I had a opportunity when I was in school to have an art degree and also I had several scholarships offered but I wanted to stay local so I really didn’t use my art talent. So I promised my parents that I would use it eventually,” explained Robinson.

Robinson stated that she ended up becoming a trauma nurse and now she gets to, “paint for luxury.”

She said that her craft is very relaxing for her and noted that she and a retired friend can sit all day in silence working on their art.

“I think it allows me to be able to relax. The phone’s not ringing, everything’s just kind of a relaxed environment,” stated Robinson.

Robinson said she can always be reached through the farm.

“I live right there and I have a studio and a shop there on the farm,” she explained.

She further noted that she does offer classes throughout the year but takes a break in the fall so that she and her family can focus on their very busy farm which opens to the public on weekends.

“I also have special opportunities if somebody actually wants to learn the whole procedure; cutting, cleaning, the whole nine yards. Most of the people that come to my classes just want to…they want the finished product. They want to be able to take something home,” said Robinson.

She mentioned that she has had some students who have been successful in their endeavors.

“But I do have a few people that I’ve helped as far as learning, how to raise the gourds and then also they can prepare them to sell and have picked up quite a good income with that,” she explained.

Robinson stated that she can be reached at the farm or she can be reached by phone at 606-407-5536.