The Augusta Lady Panthers took on the Mason County Lady Royals in the first round of the 39th district girls volleyball tournament on Monday.

Tournament hosts, the Lady Panthers entered the contest with a 5-19 season record, going 4-3 against district opponents with a 1-1 record against Mason County prior to their semifinal match up. The Lady Royals sat with a 12-18 season record heading into the contest, and were 4-4 against district opponents.

Both teams entered the contest eager to advance to the championship round, hoping to bring home district gold and advance to the 10th region tournament to represent the 39th district. Augusta got moving quickly in the first set, building up a solid lead early in the contest and maintaining it throughout, closing out set one up 25-10 over the Lady Royals.

“First two sets they were in control. They came out, they’re home, they’re comfortable. No doubt we’re not a great road team so, it’s very beneficial that we’re fortunate enough to host the district this year but these girls just showed how comfortable they were on the floor together tonight and being played at home, and that showed in those first two sets.” said Lady Panthers head coach, Joey Crouch.

Augusta remained in control of the contest throughout set two, building up a strong 11-6 lead over Mason County early in the contest. The Lady Royals continued to fight, however, hoping to bring the game back in their favor. Midway through the set Mason County would bring the game close, Augusta leading 17-14 over the Lady Royals. As the set continued, the Lady Panthers would pull ahead once again, with Mason County battling back to close the gap 22-20, but would be unable to pull ahead of Augusta before the Lady Panthers closed out the contest 25-20.

Mason County had refocused themselves heading into set three, and were looking to extend the contest and bring home a win, hoping to put the first two sets behind them and advance to this evening’s championship game. As such, the Lady Panthers slowed down offensively in the early points of set three, but remained confident in their ability to come out on top of the Lady Royals.

“We had to fight our way back into it, stay poised and in control, that’s what we’ve preached to them all year long. They did, our JV actually has been doing that all year long, they’ve played from behind many times and have come back to win. To their credit they’ve pushed us hard in practice and it shows. Hats off to the whole team, and Mason County. They could have very easily laid down and they did not. They came out in that third set, gave us everything that they had, they have a strong program. They’re gonna be just fine.” said coach Crouch.

Early on in set three, the Lady Royals led 9-6 over the Lady Panthers, a lead they would maintain for much of the early points of the contest. Augusta would tie the game 11-11 midway through, but allow Mason County to pull ahead once again before tying 14-14. The Lady Panthers then pulled ahead to lead 15-14 over Mason County, a lead they would be able to build upon as the set continued, despite a strong push from the Mason County offense.

Set three came to a close with Augusta leading 25-19 over the Lady Royals, picking up a 3-0 sweep over Mason County to send them to this evening’s district championship game, where the Lady Panthers will take on the winners of the St. Pat/ Bracken County semifinal match up.

“They feel real confident going into this game. It’s what they’ve been working for all year. We’ve seen these two teams this year, we’ve kinda gone back over our own film and looked at our own mistakes. We’ve paid more attention to ourselves than anyone else this year. I think that’s a testament to what we ultimately want to try and teach these kids is life’s 90-10 rule, life is only ten percent what happens to you, ninety percent what you do about it, and they’ve done it all year long and you see the culmination of it.” said coach Crouch.

The Lady Panthers and their opponents will tip off in the historic Augusta gym this evening at 6:30 for the 39th district championship, both teams hoping to come out on top and be crowned 39th district champions heading into the 2024 10th region girls volleyball tournament.