The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include, artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 8 of the series.

Keegan McGee has been brewing beer for 15 years.

Residing in Robertson County, McGee said it was enjoying good beer and sharing it with good friends that interested him in the talent.

“Pursuing this craft has allowed me to be creative while also making friends and building community,” McGee expressed.

He further noted that brewing makes him feel happy that he can share quality beer with the community and see his talent light up their faces.

When asked how people can learn more about his talent McGee said, “Come visit the Turtleback Ridge Brewery Taproom! We’re open Friday’s 5-10 p.m. and Saturday’s 12-10 p.m.”